The Azimut Benetti and Sanlorenzo yachts at the top of the world rankings

Listen to the audio version of the article

Although the Covid epidemic is still ongoing, boating appears to be in good health. In particular the Italian one, given that, in the 2022 world top chart of yacht builders from 24 meters upwards, the first two places are from as many Italian shipyards: Azimut Benetti in the lead, followed by Sanlorenzo. In the ranking drawn up each year by Boat International, the Ferretti group would also appear among the top three most productive shipyards, according to the analyzes of the same compilers of the report. However, like last year, the shipyard remains out of the ranking for not having provided precise data on the size of its orderbook.

In the absence of the Italian shipyard, after the first two Italian places is Ocean Alexander, a Taiwanese-American shipyard, then the Dutch from Feadship and the Germans from Lurssen. In sixth place another Italian company: Overmarine (which in rank 2021 was in eighth place) and again Italian shipyards at number 8: Italian Sea Group (which last year had its debut in the ranking in ninth position); then Baglietto in 10th place (in the 2021 chart he was in 14th), Cantiere delle Marche in 12th (in the previous list he was in 16th) and finally, in 15th, Palumbo (who in the 2021 chart was in 13th). In short, even this year, in the top chart of 17 places (because – besides Ferretti – they failed to provide data on the hulls under construction, and therefore the British builders Sunseeker and Princess were also excluded), seven are occupied by Italian shipyards and almost all of which have risen in position compared to the previous year’s survey.

As regards the first three places in the standings, Azimut Benetti is absolute number one, with 128 new projects in the pipeline, for a total of 4,601 meters in length; Sanlorenzo, on the other hand, has 117 projects with 4,159 meters. The gap with the third is very marked: Ocean Alexander has only 47 projects for 1,494 meters.

Vitelli (Azimut Benetti): we can step on the toes of northern Europeans even in the market over 80 meters

«It is a great pride as always – affirms Giovanna Vitelli, at the top of Azimut Benetti – to be number one in the world. It has been happening for several years already but it is never taken for granted. With the Covid pandemic we had feared the worst, but again this year we were able to toast. And when, as in the case of our group, you have a turnover of around one billion euros, increasing even more is not trivial. On the one hand, we cover the successful market share of yachts between 30 and 50 meters, where the Italian shipyards are very active, while those of Northern Europe (specialized in giga yachts, ed ) have not been able to enter; but we are also the only Italian shipyard to go heavily on the toes in the world of Northern Europe, for boats over 80 meters. We combine this dual nature: on the one hand, that of being present in Italy’s core business in the field of yachts, with boats from both Azimut, such as the trideck, and Benetti, in particular the Oasis; on the other hand there is the challenge we have undertaken, with stubbornness and large investments, on the giga yachts. Northern Europe, in that sector, in general has no competitors but we feel that we are perceived by the market as the most “German” among the shipyards in the South ».

The large international brokers, Vitelli continues, “today see us as an alternative player to Northern Europe and not for the price, as happened to the Italians in the past, but as a shipyard that offers you North European quality and technology, with some more elasticity, which in Italy we are able to ensure. Of course, there is still a minimum gap on the price but this is the path we believe is right to reach the goal. It should not be forgotten that we Italians suffer the effects of a perception of the Italian system by foreigners who classify it as less reliable than others. Even if I must say that, with Mario Draghi as premier, we are acquiring more credibility as a country, a factor which also benefits boating ».