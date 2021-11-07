the Azzurri keep the pace of the All Blacks for a long time- Corriere.it

from Valerio Vecchiarelli

In the first test match of the Crowley era, our national team holds up without suffering for 28 minutes, then two consecutive goals by the New Zealanders direct the game

The game (47-9 the final result) slips away, as if it were an exhibition, like when the players arrive in the city Harlem Globetrotters and the result becomes only an appendix, because not in question there is only the spectacle offered in exchange for the ticket. For once the Olimpico betrays what, regardless of the results or nobility of the opponents, now seemed a consolidated tradition, the limitation (75% of the total capacity) imposed by the pandemic has nothing to do with it, but the 28,956 spectators who are lost in the belly of the cyclopean stage are a signal of how the event, and the All Blacks they are an event regardless, it has not been prepared as it deserved; in 2009 at the San Siro there were 82,000 admiring the haka, a collapse of passion that was too violent not to impose a reflection.

Italy’s Kieran Crowley, the New Zealand coach who was baptized on the bench against the team with which he won the World Cup in 1987, decides to honor his opponent by remaining motionless during the ritual dance that opens every performance of the men in black. Then for half an hour there is the match, the Azzurri seem to have found the spirit that seemed lost under the too many (32) consecutive defeats lined up in the Six Nations and to a label of victim destined for sacrifice that has begun to undermine even the certainties of the most incurable sufferers of optimism. Half an hour of muscle and trench, some splendid instant acceleration of Monty Ioane, the New Zealander of Italy who keeps his compatriots apprehensive, two exercises of guilty presumption when Garbisi has the opportunity to place as many free kicks between the posts and move the result and instead chooses to challenge them on their ground by aiming for the big target. Dangerous gamble and so after half an hour the dam breaks, a blue scrum becomes a boomerang, the ball comes out of the black colored part and Christie, reserve scrum-half of the reserve (among the best of the day) opens the ball. In the end they will score again Coles (2, mvp), Reece, Aumua (2) and Sotutu, for a continuous rise in the gap interrupted only by 3 free kicks by Paolo Garbisi. End of the show, Italy in an afternoon dedicated to the legend has understood that in this world where the strongest always wins, he will have to take a bath of humility, rediscover the basics of the game, sacrifice himself in defense and try to rise from the abyss. In the presence of the All Blacks the path has just been hinted at. Against Argentina (November 13 in Treviso) e Uruguay (November 20 in Parma) we must give him a follow up.