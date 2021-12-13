the Azzurri win at the extra end and remain with full points – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

23.46: Third consecutive victory not without pathos and complications for the Azzurri against a tough Denmark and with the ice problem that extended the match by two hours

23.44: Italy is not wrong! The Azzurri placed the decisive point at the extra end and won 6-5 over Denmark

23.25: We go to the extra end! Italy manages to manage the last end well by conceding the equalizer which was the lesser evil. Score of 5-5

23.07: Denmark chooses to vacate the house and hold hands for the last end. Now Italy must play to leave the Danes one point at most and aim for the extra end. Italy-Denmark 5-4 at the last end

22.46: The situation is reversed! Italy places the double point in the eighth end and moves forward at 5-4. Hand for Denmark

22.35: Denmark back in the lead after a very hard-fought seventh end. The Danes take a point and are 4-3 ahead

22.18: Italy takes the point and draws the score after the negative end: Italy-Denmark 3-3

22.10: Resumption of the game. And the news is not good. Three points for the Danes in the fifth end and therefore Denmark is ahead 3-2

20.10: Match suspended due to ice problems

19.59: Denmark does not find outlets in the fourth end and chooses to keep the hand. Azzurri always ahead 2-0

7.40pm: The two points arrive for Italy which, with patience, has built the conditions to score the double point and has hit the target. Italy-Denmark 2-0 after three ends, hand to the Danes

19.35: The results from the other fields after two ends: Czech Republic-Finland 2-1, Norway-Japan 0-0, Germany-Holland 0-1

19.28: The score is not unlocked: the Azzurri’s other choice to free the house and keep the hand. The result after the second end is still 0-0

19.16: Nothing done in the first end. Italy chooses to hold hands and therefore remains at 0-0

19.03: Hand for Italy, the race begins

18.58: Usual quartet at the start for Italy with Gonin, Arman, Mosaner and Retornaz, for Denmark in the field Viksten, Holtermann, Noergaard, Krause

18.56: The blues cannot afford missteps to arrive at the right start to the decisive challenges against the most accredited teams of the tournament

18.54: The Azzurri have already won two victories at the Olympic qualifying tournament where the top three classifieds get their tickets for the Beijing Games

18.52: Italy wants to put another brick on the road to Beijing and faces one of the formations beaten at the last European two weeks ago, Denmark

18.50: Good evening to the friends of OA Sport and welcome back to the live live match between Italy and Denmark valid for the second day of the Olympic curling qualification tournament

11:51 The Azzurri will be back in the game this evening, at 19:00, against Denmark, in what could already be a decisive challenge between two of the favorite teams to take the pass!

11:48 Victory with an enormous specific weight for the Azzurri who, with this result, climb to the first position in the standings on a par with Denmark and Norway!

11:45 AM GREAT GUYS! Two points in the last end and final victory with the result of 9 to 5!

11:36 Latest stone, it’s the moment of truth!

11:32 The situation is as follows: if Italy scores points or if Finland scores one, the Azzurri win, in the event of two points for the Finns it will go to the extra-end, while in the event of three or more points for Kiiskinen and companions Finland wins.

11:28 There is a point for Italy! We go to the last end with the Azzurri ahead 7-5, everything is decided now!

11:22 Need a cool head in Retornaz, our skip has the Italy game in hand.

11:18 It would be ideal to get out of this end with two points, to do so would mean putting a lot of money on the win.

11:14 A point in the eighth end for Finalndia, Italy remains ahead 6-5 and returns to hand, this end is fundamental for the blues.

11:01 Now the Finns are back, very delicate end, you could already decide everything here.

10:58 GOOD GUYS! Italy marks two points in the seventh end and moves forward (6-4)!

10:50 Also in 2018 Italy had to go through the Pre-Olympic, in that case there were two places up for grabs and Italy and Denmark were the ones to take off the ticket.

10:45 Match clearly different from yesterday’s: against South Korea the Azzurri had a great start and for the whole match they had in fact administered, today the nerves count so much, we are on a razor’s edge and the stakes are up for grabs is high.

10:40 Hand stolen from Finalndia, back in a tie at 4-4. Very complex game, important to reset and start strong in the seventh end.

10:30 Last three stones, a particularly delicate phase.

10:24 The blues limit the damage: only one point for the Finns in the fifth end. Now it’s back to hand and it will be crucial to stretch!

10:20 In the fifth end everything is in the hands of Kiiskinen, skip of the Finnish team.

10:15 We are at the highlight of the race, usually everything is decided in these central ends.

10:10 We remind you that Italy will return to the game tonight at 19:00 against Denmark, the latter is currently winning 3-2 against Japan.

10:05 The blues still do well, two points in the fourth end! Retornaz and his teammates go to 4-2!

09:54 Italy managed to qualify for the Games in 2018, the Azzurri finished ninth in Pyeongchang.

09:51 We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy match, you have to keep your nerve.

09:48 Two points also for Finland, we go to the fourth end in a draw.

09:38 The Azzurri must not overdo it, they have all the credentials to do well, just administer as they did yesterday with South Korea.

09:35 Now the Finns will be in hand, it will be important to try to steal the hand, it will be crucial to limit the damage by not making the opponents score more than one point.

09:30 SO WELL! Two points for the Azzurri in the second end, a convincing start!

9:21 Joel Retornaz is the skip of our team, all the last stones of each end are in his hands.

9:18 Neither team scored points in the first end, the Azzurri remain in hand also in the second.

9:14 At the moment the ranking sees Denmark, Italy, Japan and Norway in the lead with one victory each, after today’s games we can begin to understand who has a real chance of getting a ticket for the Games.

9:11 We remind you that, being in hand, Italy will have the last stone of the end at its disposal.

9:07 The blues faced Finland a few weeks ago at the European Championships, on that occasion Retornaz and his teammates had won without particular worries (8-3).

9:03 Start the games on all the other tracks, it’s a matter of moments now.

9:01 Now everything is ready: Italy at hand in the first end!

08:58 Finland responds with: Kalle Kiiskinen, Teemu Salo, Leo Ouni and Paavo Kuosmanen.

08:55 Italy will be represented by: Joel Retornaz, Amos Mosaner, Sebastiano Arman and Simone Gonin.

8:52 Retornaz and his teammates come from a wonderful third place in the European Championships, the form would seem to be there and the confidence as well, today’s matches could already count for a lot in terms of qualification, ours have all the credentials to do well.

08:49 The blues will rest today, the blues instead will have a double date: at 9:00 they will challenge Finland, at 19:00 it will be Denmark’s turn.

8:46 A different story for the boys, who easily beat South Korea (7-3), starting their own path in the best possible way.

08:43 On the opening day things did not go for the best for women’s Italy: the blues were in fact defeated both from the match against Japan and from that against Latvia, the run-up to the Games now becomes really complex.

08:39 In Leeuwarden (Netherlands) 18 teams (nine by gender) are battling for the last 6 passes available for the Beijing 2022 Games.

08:37 Hello and welcome to LIVE LIVE on the second day of the 2021 Pre-Olympic Curling.

Friends of OA Sport, good morning and welcome to LIVE LIVE on the second day of the 2021 Pre-Olympic Curling. In Leeuwarden (The Netherlands) the last passes for the Beijing 2022 Games are up for grabs, now we have entered the heart of the event! Nine teams of each gender participate in the tournament and there are three tickets available.

After the two bad defeats suffered yesterday against Japan and Latvia, the blue girls are resting today, instead for the boys there will be a double date. Joel Retornaz and his teammates, returning from a great third place in the last European Championships, yesterday began their adventure in the best possible way with a good victory against South Korea (7-3). Today the opponents of the Azzurri will be Finland and Denmark, it is a more difficult challenge, but ours are starting far from defeated, they come from an excellent period of form, they are confident and have absolutely no intention of giving up the Games.

OA Sport offers you LIVE LIVE on the second day of the 2021 Pre-Olympic Curling, news in real time, game after game, stone by stone, so you don’t really miss anything. it will start at 9:00 with the first match against Finland, while the second match against Denmark will start at 19:00!

