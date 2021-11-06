The baby delivered to the US in the chaos of Kabul has disappeared

AGI – A two-month-old Afghan child, Sohail Ahmadi, handed over by his parents to American soldiers through a fence during the chaotic late summer evacuation of Afghan civilians at Kabul airport, has disappeared. As reported exclusively by Reuters, Mirza Ali Ahmadi and his wife Suraya, at the airport on August 19 to leave the country, had entrusted Sohail to the US military for fear that he would be crushed by the crowd and in the conviction of reaching him on the other side of the fence. soon after; after all, the entrance was just over 5 meters away. Instead, as the Taliban began to push back the pressing crowd, it took the family at least another half hour to get into the airport. AND when the group finally made it through, they never found their son.

“I searched everywhere for three days, but there wasn’t even the area reserved for children. I asked more than twenty people, but I don’t speak English and so I couldn’t even find out who the captain was”, explained Mirza. Ali, who worked as a security man at the US embassy in Afghanistan for ten years. “Aid workers and US officials tell me they will do their best to find Sohail, but these are only promises.”

Since the little boy has disappeared, his wife Suraya – added the man – cries most of the time and his other children are upset. Mirza Ali, Suraya and their other children – aged 17, 9, 6 and 3 – a few days later they were boarded on a flight to Doha, then transferred to Germany and eventually made it to the United States. The family is now in Fort Bliss in Texas with other Afghan refugees waiting to be resettled somewhere in the US.

An Afghan refugee support group has launched an appeal to find Sohail, by circulating a photo of her online with the caption “Missing baby”. An official from the US government made it known that the case was reported to all agencies involved in the evacuation operations.

A Department of Defense spokesperson and a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security questioned the State Department but received no clarification. In the mass flight from Afghanistan, several civilians tried to rescue their children by handing them over to the US military. Images of a crying baby, wrapped in a diaper, grabbed by a soldier and taken to the other side of the fence, went around the world.