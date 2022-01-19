the baby will have the same stroller as Vittoria Ferragni

Kylie Jenner’s second birth is just around the corner and, as usual, the baby shower could not be missed. The party for the baby arriving was genderless, since its gender has not yet been revealed, and there was no shortage of luxury gifts, first of all the branded stroller identical to that of Vittoria Ferragni.

The family of Kylie Jenner is about to expand: the influencer is pregnant, expecting her second child with her partner Travis Scott and could not be happier, as he will soon give a Flocks a little brother / sister. Unlike the first pregnancy, this time she decided not to keep the news hidden and on social media she often lets herself be immortalized with the wonderful belly, which has now become huge. Judging by her shape, it seems that there is very little to give birth and that is why the young billionaire entrepreneur has organized a spectacular baby shower. The party for the baby was genderless (as its gender has not yet been revealed) but there was no shortage of luxury details in full Kardashian-Jenner style.

Kylie Jenner with mom Kris Jenner and grandmother Mary Jo Campbell

The baby’s party is in total white

We had been talking about Kylie Jenner’s baby shower for days but only in the last few hours the influencer shared some photos of the event which, as you could easily imagine, was spectacular and full of luxury. No details in pink or blue, the future mother preferred to focus on a neutral color, white, so as to make the party genderless and not to reveal anything about the sex of the unborn child.

Custom seating

The party was held in a magical and fairytale location decorated with total white flowers and maxi statues inspired by the world of nature, while each seat was personalized with a blanket decorated with the name of the guest. Candles, place cards, roses on napkins: the dinner ended at the “sewing” corner, where the guests embroidered special dedications for the baby.

Personalized place cards for guests

Kylie Jenner’s luxury baby shower gifts

The protagonist of the event was the future mother Kylie Jenner, who for the occasion showed off a themed look in total white. She enhanced her baby bump with a sheath dress fitted to the ankle, paired with a matching French manicure and a series of diamond jewels, from necklaces to earrings.

The corner sewn for dedications to the baby

Could a party in full Kardashian-Jenner style ever lack luxury gifts? Absolutely not. The entrepreneur showed some of the gifts received by the baby on arrival: beyond the numerous green bags of Tiffany & Co. (which could be destined for the mother), the Dior stroller for almost 6,000 euros stood out, coordinated with a trolley decorated with the same Oblique print. Where have we already seen it? In the Ferragnez house, since it is the same as Baby Vittoria Lucia Ferragni.

