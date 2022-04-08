The bachatero Ramón Torres: from a free zone to “The stars will shine”, “Your letters arrive” and “Tilolalá”

35 years ago, in 1987, Ramón Torres was liquidated from the free zone company in Higüey, where he worked as a laborer, and moved to Santo Domingo, where he recorded his first bachata: “The stars will shine”, under the label of Radio Guarachita.

Since then, the stars have aligned in his favor to illuminate his path in traditional bachata, in which he is known for songs like “Your letters arrive”, “I’m back”, “With money and without money”, “Lamento de amor” , “I always remember them all”, “He never came back”, “Raise your dove flight”, “What happened happened” and many more.

Now, the veteran bachatero presents “Tilolalá”, his new musical proposal that has already begun to gain acceptance among the followers of the genre, according to its promoters.

It is a song produced by the guitarist Mártires de León, musical architect of the remembered duet Monchy and Alexandra, and who has put all his faith in this new stage in Torres’ career, whom he has decided to sponsor.

Ramón Torres pays tribute in this song to “Tilolalá”, whom he describes as “the most popular woman that this land could give” for his conditions as an artist and highlights his imprint as a singer from the last century.

A video clip was made for the piece of music using the Santiago de los Caballeros Monument as a location in which Torres gives himself body and soul with a high-end performance.

The native singer and composer from Higüey, where he was born on July 18, 1949, is artistically known as “El Poeta”.

At 72 years old, he is very happy and excited about what is already happening with this bachata fresh from the oven.

While Mártires de León described it as a high honor to work together with a legendary figure of Dominican popular music such as Ram{on Torres, who has also played an important role in the development of the bitter genre in the country.

“Tilolalá” is also the name of the tenth studio album produced by Martires De León and recorded by Torres and released on the 1st. of April.

This album has 14 musical themes composed by the same performer who in turn was also part of the musical composition and the sound of the songs that make it up.

With a career spanning more than 40 years, Ramón Torres has authored more than 400 songs.

In 2019, during the Town Tour, the multi-award-winning bachatero Romeo Santos took him as one of his guests to the city of La Romana, with whom he performed his hit “Tus cartarriva”.