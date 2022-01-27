The bachelor party and the shadow of the split

“Behind the accusations against Ratzinger of having underestimated four cases of pedophilia when he led the archdiocese of Munich is the hand of those in the German Church who are too afraid of losing power and prestige at home to the advantage of the Protestant Church”. The suspicion of a “splinter” Oltretevere will is concrete, as confirmed to the Giornale by a senior prelate who prefers to remain anonymous. From Martin Luther to today Nihil sub sole novi, says the Bible (Ecclesiastes 1,9), nothing new under the sun. The assaults on “non-negotiable values” such as abortion and euthanasia have been averted (for now), which – revealed Il Giornale exclusively – like the gender doctrine there remain “crimes that no law can claim to legitimize”, the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith wrote on 1 October 2021 to Toni Brandi and Jacopo Coghe of Pro Vita & Famiglia, who raised doubts about the bill Zan. At stake is not only the almost self-evident will of the German bishops to open up to the LGBTQ + community. Those who have distanced themselves from it, such as Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, have emerged with broken bones (“from false accusations”). The Church looks to gays in the most genuine interpretation of the Gospel passage in which God says to Peter “Shepherd my sheep”. Pope Boniface VIII recognizes that all have been entrusted to him, not this or that. The real goal is the celibacy of priests, considered by the liberal wing to be the easiest solution to avert the crisis of vocations and at the same time limit pedophilia. “But today’s young priests are thirsty for Jesus, they are not ideologized like those who drank at the second Vatican in the 1960s.” Is there really a need to abolish celibacy? The priest is convinced. “Pope Francis will not do it: I prefer to give my life before changing the law of celibacy, he said, quoting Paul VI on his return from Panama”. But who is it that hinders this design and therefore must be muddied? Benedict XVI. “Just remember what he said in Cardinal Sarah’s book on the sacramental link between celibacy and priesthood after the Synod on the Amazon.” Anyone who has really read the dossier against Ratzinger has realized that it is a bluff, “orchestrated by the modernists who already frightened Saint Pius X a hundred years ago”, comments an observer of Vatican matters, who recalls the book by Father Jean Baptiste Lemius, when the ‘then Pope spoke of “reforming priests” as “the most harmful of the enemies of the Church”. “But not praevalebunt, they will not prevail,” he assures.