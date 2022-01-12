the background of his arrival in Rome

ROME – Sergio Oliveira wanted Roma at all costs. This morning the midfielder is landed in the capital with a private flight from Porto to begin his adventure in the Giallorossi. He couldn’t wait to land in Trigoria, one goal strongly desired by the boy to the point of giving up an upgrade of the engagement. In fact, Sergio Oliveira’s desire to wear the Roma shirt and work with Mourinho was decisive to define the deal: the player kept the same salary he had at Porto, without asking for a raise for his transfer.

Strong was his desire to be coached by Mourinho, but it is also not to be underestimated mutual esteem between him and Lorenzo Pellegrini. The two during these months have heard (and follow each other on social networks) after the friendly that took place last summer in Portugal. Of course also for their presence in the national team, Sergio Oliveira has an excellent relationship with Rui Patricio, with whom he had recent contacts for information on Rome.

Sergio Oliveira will wear the number 27 shirt. He lands in Rome on loan for one million plus the right of redemption set at 13 million e some bonuses linked to the presence of the player and Roma sporting results (linked to the victory of a trophy or placement in the top four in the standings).