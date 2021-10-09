the background on the unusual marriage proposal

American actor Nicolas Cage got married for the fifth time: his marriage proposal was quite unusual, let’s find out why.

Fifth marriage for the charming 57-year-old actor Nicolas Cage: he got married on February 16, in the most famous American city for weddings: the beautiful one Las Vegas. The actor and director has already married four times in the past and the last time was just two years ago, in 2019, when Cage joined Erika Koike. But that was a flash wedding: it only lasted four days! But now, the actor has found love again. The bride is called Riko Shibata, is Japanese and much younger than him. In fact, he is only 26 years old. The two met last year in Japan but have since been separated for several months due to the pandemic. The two, however, were not discouraged by the distance and after a year the fateful yes arrived.

Actor Nicolas Cage and his unusual marriage proposal

The actor and his beautiful girlfriend got married last February 16th at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, according to Vanity Fair reports. The spokesman for the famous actor told the press: “It was a very private and intimate ceremony“. Little is known about the bride, what we know for sure is that the couple did not live on the same continent for a long time: she was in Japan and he was in Nevada, in the United States. The actor does not like social media and has always been very reserved about his private life, but during the show led by his brother he told something more about the happy event. He mainly explained how he decided to declare himself to his better half and we have to admit that it’s really very special. The star has in fact revealed that he has declared himself via FaceTime! And it doesn’t stop there. Since a ring cannot be missing in a marriage proposal, Nicolas Cage has also found an alternative solution in this case given the distance.

L’ring for the girlfriend it was personalized and since the actor could not give it to her in person, sent it through a courier!

