The background on William and Britney Spears: what happened between the two

Britney Spears Duchess of Cambridge, mother of the future ruler of England and, one day, Queen consort of England in place of Kate Middleton? It seems counterfactual history, science fiction, yet it was out of the question that it really happened. Long before meeting Kate, the Prince William he would have had a “virtual” love story with the world-famous pop star. What would have happened if Queen Elizabeth hadn’t put the proverbial “hand” in it, making everything go wrong?

A “cybernetic” relationship

To tell the bizarre anecdote is the biographer Christopher Andersen who, with the revelations contained in his book “Brothers and Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan”, is creating a sensation and controversy all over the world. Andersen speculated, for example, that it was the Prince Charles to utter the alleged discriminatory phrases against Harry and Meghan’s eldest son, Archie.

Now, taking a decidedly lighter, but no less intriguing revelation from his book, he tells Us Weekly: “[William e Britney Spears] they had a cyber relationship ” in the 2000s and “They also tried to meet” , adding: “Maybe there were also some phone calls, but I don’t know that they finally managed to meet.” In truth, the story between Prince William and the singer is nothing new. In 2002, during an interview on Itv’s Frank Skinner Show cited by Express, Spears admitted that between her and the Duke of Cambridge there had been one “Exchange of mail for a while” and he should have reached her somewhere, but it didn’t work out. “

Why wouldn’t it “Worked” ? The reason is simple: the Queen Elizabeth she would interfere, severing the relationship in the bud. She would not have liked the headlines which, about Britney, read: “From queen of pop to princess of Wales”. Apparently Her Majesty had no intention of opening the doors of Buckingham Palace to a singer (the arrival of Meghan Markle, an actress, was still a long way off). At the time, Britney Spears had not yet had the psychological problems and addictions that unfortunately undermined her life and career.

Britney or Kate?

There is, however, a detail that does not coincide with the story reported by Andersen. La Repubblica cites a 2000 article in the Independent, in which a source recalls that The Royal Palace would have asked Britney Spears from “Stop and immediately storm the son of the heir to the throne with letters and emails”. In fact, reading Andersen’s account, it seems that the exchange of messages was balanced, reciprocal. Among other things, the biographer explains that Prince William would also have had another virtual flirtation: “He had a similar relationship with Lauren Bush, the model and granddaughter of President George W. Bush.”

The Duke of Cambridge has never admitted these love stories. In June 2000, on the occasion of his 18th birthday, William gave an interview about himself and his life. Although the questions had already been agreed, he was asked to tell about his online friendship with the pop star. William, annoyed, replied: “I don’t like being exploited like this.” This is a very private part of the prince’s life, absolutely normal youthful infatuations, which cause a sensation because the protagonist is the future king of England. Precisely for this reason, however, there has always been there next to him Queen, ready to guide him, protect him and even break off relations deemed inappropriate.

Maybe this story with Spears would have ended by itself, as often happens in these cases, but perhaps the sovereign must have thought that caution is never too much (assuming that it really intervened). We can judge his behavior right or wrong, but now it matters little. In 2001 Prince William first met (and live) Kate Middleton, his soul mate, at the University of St. Andrews. Exactly 10 years later he took it to the altar in front of two billion people, who followed the ceremony from all over the world. The rest is history (not virtual).