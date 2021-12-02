The background: Vlahovic and the future will be 10 million commissions. The latest on Ikoné, Berardi and Mayoral

Dusan Vlahovic always on the cover: it is quite clear, if not very clear, that today the conditions do not exist to change the scenarios. The Serbian does not want to renew, despite a very rich proposal Commisso, intends to leave before the contract expires in 2023, in the meantime he is doing his job with great professionalism.

We added that in January the situation is complicated, it is possible that we go to a postponement in June: Juve would like to but Commisso no, the English push (Tottenham in the lead, Liverpool could also enter the scene), a Spaniard resists (the Atletico Madrid), it will be a nice ballet. Meanwhile, one thing is certain: double digits will travel on commissions, at least 10 million, and those who intend to secure Vlahovic’s card will have to take into account this detail.

External chapter: Ikonè, birthright of the Gazzetta dello Sport several days ago (sold by other sources such as the discovery of hot water) is increasingly a goal, waiting to define the agreement with Lille. It is a hot track, the profile is very popular. Ikoné is not the alternative to Berardi because he is a great talent: if Viola could he would buy Berardi, but the demand for Sassuolo today is very high.

Chapter Borja Mayoral: Fiorentina was proposed, but a decision was not made.

