The backstage of Ana de Armas in a photo session that fell in love with everyone

Anne of Arms It is fashionable and it is impossible to ignore it because He is at the most successful point of his artistic career. The 34-year-old Cuban actress faced a difficult challenge with the interpretation of Marilyn Monroewho became an icon in the late 1960s and early 1950s, and despite criticism from the film’s previews, achieved a striking resemblance that promises to meet the expectations of fans.

The movie Blonde which will be released on September 23 via Netflix is ​​the adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ Pulitzer Prize finalist novel and one of the most anticipated films of the fall. De Armas worked hard to meet the standards: “It only took nine months of coaching and internships to try to get my voice to match Marylin’s. It was a great torture, very exhausting. my brain was fried”, he declared to The Sunday Times. However, it has been pointed out by some who claim that the Hispanic accent is noticeable. In that sense, critics of this aspect consider that Monroe should have been played by an American actress.

Ana de Armas fell in love in her last photo shoot for a French magazine

Despite all the noise around, Ana It maintains a growing popularity that has led it to international covers, such as that of the French magazine Madam Figaro, published a few days ago, which fell in love with fans under the title: “From Bond to ‘Blonde’the dazzling rise of Ana de Armas, the new Marilyn”. In networks, the actress shared the video that the stylist Mélanie Inglessis uploaded to Instagram, who took over her image for the note and fell in love with everyone because she looks smiling and fun.

Very close to the premiere of the film “Blonde”, where she plays Marilyn Monroe, actress Ana de Armas posed for the cover of an important French fashion magazine lefigaro.fr – lefigaro.fr

The publication in the European media left aside the merciless criticism due to its origin and precisely he drew a line from his childhood in Havana, Cuba, to stardom in the capital of cinema. “With her friends, Ana livened up the neighborhood doing skits, dancing or imitating the Spice Girls. He memorized the dialogues of the movies he saw on the neighbors’ television and repeated them in front of the mirror. But without imagining herself as an American star, “he pointed out.

In addition, he makes a trip between the difficulties she faced in landing her first big role in Los Angeles, knock knock (2015), for not knowing how to speak 100 percent English and her resistance to interpreting the typical roles that are given to Latina applicants.

Ana de Armas posed for Madame Figaro, a French fashion magazine, as her popularity grows for her talent as an actress in Hollywood @melaniemakeup – @melaniemakeup

The magazine also praised her qualities as an actress, which motivated director Andrew Dominick to give her the important role: “Her ability to go from laughing to crying in a single scene, her old-fashioned femme fatale charisma tinged with childlike vulnerability, and her fierce determination of ‘being the first Latina to play Marilyn Monroe’”.

Despite the obstacles, Ana de Armas prepares for the biggest premiere of her career, since she was 18 years old when she arrived in the United States full of illusions. Her leading role of her to play a woman icon of glamor has been criticized, but also applauded by those who believe that things are changing in Hollywood and that Blonde It will be one more example that the prejudices in the Californian film industry are being torn down.

In Blonde, a film that has been rated for viewers of legal age, De Armas will share credits with Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholsonamong others.