the ‘backstory’ comes out after years

Tom Felton and Emma Watson are two beloved actors of the Harry Potter saga: the background that not everyone knows.

Tom Felton and Emma Watson
Harry Potter, a backstory arises between Tom Felton and Emma Watson (source getty)

Emma Watson and Tom Felton they are two beloved actors. They were part of the saga Harry Potter. A saga that has seen at the center of attention the story of the young wizard Harry who, after discovering that he is endowed with magical powers, finds himself in the Hogwarts school of witchcraft and magic.

Here, he will form a strong bond with Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, but there will also be someone who will try to put a spoke in his wheel, Draco Malfoy. Hermione was played by Watson, while Malfoy was played by Felton. Obviously, all the actors, finding themselves together for many years, have bonded a lot. In this regard, a crazy backstory has sprung up.

Harry Potter, Tom Felton and Emma Watson: the ‘background’ that not everyone knows

Harry Potter is a saga that has fascinated and conquered us, making us experience incredible emotions. The last chapter, the second part of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, was released in 2011. About 10 years have passed since then, but despite the time passed, the saga continues to remain firm in everyone’s heart.

The actors who took on the role of the various characters are now real stars. On the set, of course, many have bonded, and this friendship has continued even outside. But precisely in this regard, a background has emerged regarding the two beloved actors who played Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy, we’re talking about Emma Watson and Tom Felton.

Apparently, a long time ago, Emma said she had an incredible crush on Tom Felton at the age of twelve, when both were busy on the set, at the time of the shooting of the first two films. These statements made the fans dream, who, however, had to say goodbye to a possible relationship between the two. To date, however, Emma and Tom are linked by a strong friendship.

