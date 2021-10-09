the backstory that shook Hollywood

The famous Hollywood actor Matt Damon speaks with an open heart about the bad experience lived and what the consequences were

He is one of the best known and most loved actors in the Mecca of Cinema. “Exploded” in the nineties for Will Hunting – Rebel Genius, for which he won theOscar to the best original script together with the best friend Ben Affleck.

Matt Damon was born on October 8, 1970 in Cambridge, Massachussetts from a banker father and a pedagogical teacher mother. He began to be passionate about cinema at a very young age and when he met Affleck at the age of 10, they shared the same interest even during their high school years. He manages to enter a Harvard, but leaves the prestigious university to devote himself entirely to his great passion.

The mess is tough, but he does not give up and begins to have the first roles in Mystic Pizza and The Courage of Truth, then, in the 1997 the turning point. Biene chosen by Francis Ford Coppola for The Man in the Rain and then together with Ben writes the screenplay for Will Hunting, which will consecrate him as the new star of Tinseland.

The rest is history: participate in Steven Spielberg’s masterpiece Saving Private Ryan first and Minghella’s Mr. Ripley’s Talent later. He is the protagonist of two of the sagas most loved by spectators from all over the world: Ocean’s Eleven and above all that of The Bourne Identity, like Jason Bourne, an unforgettable action movie character.

Matt Damon, love with Luciana and the difficult moment at the beginning

Despite the many commitments, Damon also manages to find love in a completely casual way, as if he were still on a Hollywood set. While sitting in a Miami bar during a break from the making of one of his films, the artist catches his eye with the bartender and is thunderstruck. And the 2003 and she is called Luciana Barroso. Since then they will never break up and will have three daughters together.

Yet not everything has always gone smoothly, as Matt himself said, explaining what he had to face at the beginning of his career, a fact that has heavily influenced his entire life.

For the filming of The Courage of Truths in 1996, the actor was forced to lose 20 kilos to bring to life his character, a drug addict veteran of the Gulf War. Matt did it without the help of an expert, but only with the help of a body builder. He succeeded in the enterprise, coming to weigh just 60 kilos from his usual 85.

Read also -> Fatal accident for the Hollywood star: goodbye to the well-known actress

Read also -> Serious mourning in cinema, goodbye to a Hollywood face: leave a void inside

However, this did him harm, ruining his forever metabolism, since then never been back as before. “ANDreally dangerous, in the end I had to cure myself. It was stupid of me. I had three weeks to gain weight so I started eating everything. It was a disaster “, he concluded.