The ‘bad’ billionaire of Don’t Look Up is based on Elon Musk: an actor confirms it

Played masterfully by actors such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up It was one of the most talked about films of recent months: Adam McKay’s feature film was the most viewed in Italy during the Christmas period, and the second most watched film ever on Netflix. Among the reasons for the success: a current message, a biting satire and gods characters as grotesque as they are real. Among these scares the billionaire Peter Isherwell, played by Mark Rylance, antagonist of Dr. Randall Mindy brought to the screen by DiCaprio.





Rylance has interpreted the stereotype of the billionaire entrepreneur of the tech world, capable of bringing to mind CEOs who are destined to remain in the history of the sector. Isherwell looks a lot like Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos but, most of all, he resembles Elon Musk because of his interest in space and his obsession with colonizing celestial bodies outside the Earth. Rylance himself confirmed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that his character based on SpaceX and its CEO, precisely Elon Musk.

The “villain” of Don’t Look Up is a character based on Elon Musk





According to the actor, characters like Elon Musk go about their business thinking they are doing good and this is what makes them dangerous, just like Isherwell in Don’t Look Up. During the interview the actor said: “I have often observed all these guys. Maybe I should have chosen that more Californian and high-tech environment, but I opted for something a little different. But I certainly thought a lot about the fact that the may men and technology be the greatest thing in the universe, that there is no greater force and that we will be able to respond to any challenge that nature throws at us “. In fact, in the film, even diCaprio begins to give in to the more purely material aspect of his success.

Rylance then continued: “[Gli imprenditori] they often think they do good, and in the film there is that scene where Isherwell gets angry when Leonardo’s character thinks he’s just a businessman. These people have very high ideas about what they do and don’t think they are bad people; quite the opposite. “The actor finally thundered against the CEO of SpaceX: “Elon Musk makes the same impression. They think they will save humanity, I think they are dangerous“, her words.

In the film, Isherwell is a businessman so important that he also influences the decisions taken by the President of the United States, even when the only possible strategy is linked to the use of experimental technologies. The end [attenzione: spoiler]decidedly crude and grotesque, the result of a series of events caused by the same arrogance of the billionaire.

Don’t Look Up however a comedy and does not want to represent reality in all its facets. While in our opinion Isherwell represents Musk (and other CEOs of the tech world) very well on the surface, on the other hand, in depth individuals like Musk contribute to the evolution of technology thanks to their visionary ideas. In addition to the ambitions (which Musk himself defined dangerous) on Mars, SpaceX has achieved very important milestones. The company managed to send astronauts to space from American soil through the Crew Dragon program, a goal achieved with several tests and a lot of caution, as well as with a pinch of madness that, we admit, distinguishes its CEO.





