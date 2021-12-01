The Bad Boys Porsche 911 driven by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence is up for auction

Reading time: 2 minutes

The films at cinema or in television, have always been one of everyone’s favorite entertainment. Many of them have told true stories, others invented, but one thing is certain: some have become a cult. Among the various cult, often i protagonists not only the actors, but also some props such as cars, consequently being able to park a car that appeared or starred in a film in your garage is a dream that many have cradled and cradled. To realize this dream, however, there are really few, as to succeed it is necessary to shell out very expensive sums of money.

This is the case of the famous Porsche 911 Turbo from the movie “Bad Boys”, which ended up at the Kissimmee auction of Mecum Auctions, scheduled from 6 to 15 January 2022. In the film, the actor is driving the German racing car Will Smith, as certified by a document of authenticity signed by Porsche and Columbia Pictures. There 911 in question was first purchased by the director of the film, Michael Bay, to then sell it to the producer Pat Sandstone who, in turn, sold it to the collector Matthew Drendel. Despite numerous changes in ownership, the Porsche it is in excellent condition and has traveled a little over 55 thousand kilometers.

Under the hood of the car a 3.6 boxer engine which delivers a maximum power of 360 hp and a maximum torque of 520 Nm. The car inside the passenger compartment is equipped with air conditioning, leather interior and a stereo system with cassette player, perfectly in line with the 90s. The mounted rims are in Five-spoke Speedline alloy.

This specific specimen of Porsche 911 Turbo captures a great deal of interest from US collectors, all because the car was produced for the stars and stripes market only in 350 specimens and therefore particularly rare.

The price, for its part, will keep a lot of enthusiasts at bay, as to put this gem in your garage it will take, according to rumors, about 400 thousand euros.

Author: Angelo Petrucci