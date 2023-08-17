The Bad Bunny Song That Was Banned For Being Obscene But It’s The Best To Twerk To

We know there are many people for whom music bad bunny They don’t like it and maybe they find it unbelievable to think that the singer at the time has a little song that didn’t get a good response; today we will talkwe are clear‘, The taboo song of ‘Bad Rabbit’.

bad bunny He went on to become one of the most listened to and recognized Latin artists, leading many haters to see him become so successful, however, all was not well in Benito’s career.

It turned out that “Bad Rabbit” took out the song “we are clear‘ which is a collaboration with Mickey Woodz and is remembered as taboo song From Puerto Rican, read on to find out why.

Why were Bad Bunny and Mickey Woodz songs banned?

,we are clear‘ is a song that got everyone dancing, however, in countries such as the Dominican Republic, the song was banned because it was deemed vulgar and vulgar due to the extreme sexual content in its lyrics.

Although it is now known as taboo song Of bad bunny Due to this bad publicity it became a hit, even Spotify came out to download the song, of course none of this stopped people from searching for a song that also contained several pop culture references.

In which year did the song ‘Estamos Clear’ by Bad Bunny and Mickey Woods come out?

People didn’t stop roaming because of censorship’we are clear‘, a hit song released in 2018 by Mickey Woodz on his album ‘L OG’, the song is a collaboration of? bad bunny It is considered one of the best for dance, as well as one of the “sexiest” tracks on the album.

Who is Mickey Woods?

Miguel Angel Rodriguez Rivera, better known as Mickey Woods, was born on September 23, 1991, in Carolina, Puerto Rico. He is also remembered by the pseudonym ‘El Ozzy’, the name he used on the album that contained the controversial song. bad bunny, He is recognized as a rapper, musician, singer, songwriter and former basketball player.

Perhaps some people believe thatwe are clear‘ Of bad bunny it Although the authorities of the Dominican Republic considered it “obscene”, this does not mean that it is not remembered as “obscene”. taboo song From ‘Bad Rabbit’ and Mickey Woods. In our Instagram profile you will find more information for you.