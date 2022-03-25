‘The Bad Guys’ and ‘Emperor Code’, among the movie premieres for the weekend of March 18 | Film and Television

The weekend of March 18 is about breaking expectations. The cinema presents a billboard again suitable for all kinds of tastes, with an animated film leading the way that is sure to be liked by children and adults alike, passing through Spanish cinema that once again breaks the myth that our films do not have the sufficient quality.

The options range from a movie for die-hard Dreamworks fans to another that carries the tandem Michael Keaton–Samuel L Jackson to the big screen. To know all the premieres, pay attention to all that we propose here:

the bad guys

The gang of animals led by Señor Lobo, who is an institution of crime in his city, faces the greatest challenge of his life. No, it will not be robbing a bank or robbing a casino, but something that will be even more difficult for them: start being good And they won’t make it easy for you, that’s for sure.

Dreamworks animation studios (Shrek, Madagascar, boss baby…) sign a film in which nothing is what it seems, and with an animation technique that mixes 2D and 3D, it presents an entertaining movie that will surely exceed any expectation. And beware of its plot twists and inspiration in other genres: a real surprise for the whole family.

Emperor Code

louis tosar stars in this political thriller about the sewers of the state in which Juan, who works for the secret services, must go after a politician with an impeccable file. However, Along the way, he will encounter various difficulties that will make him rethink the ethics of his actions.

The winner of 3 Goyas is joined by other familiar faces such as Dennis Gomez, Aron Piper or Georgina Amoros. The film, for its part, It has a plot of such furious topicality that it will leave the viewer pensive even after the credits.

The Protected

Anna was adopted by an assassin who changed everything to act like a father to her, though twenty years later she inherits his mercenary skills to take on the job of a hit woman. When a setback shakes her life, Anna teams up with another assassin with fatal consequences.

Michael Keaton, Samuel L Jackson and Maggie Q, do you need more? This action movie will be a real attraction for the fans of each of them, with a frenetic pace that will not let you take your eyes off the screen.

the world is yours

The madness of Rafi and Fali shakes the Castilian plateau again when they plan to set up Euroferia, a leisure complex that aims to be a world reference point for everyone. But not everything will turn out as expected: a radical group attacks the premiere and the Compadres, much to Spain’s chagrin, are the only option to solve it.

Surprisingly, the saga of The world is Ours (2012) and the world is yours (2017) returns to bring another homeland comedy without complexes when handling a humorous script. in the cast, Alberto López and Alfonso Sánchez again at the head of it.

The last movie

A 9-year-old boy from a remote village in India is introduced to cinema for the first time. Although his father objects, he returns to the room day after day, and that hobby turns into passion with a camera in hand. Together with his group of friends, he will try to pursue his dream of being a filmmaker, even if that means having to give up certain things.



This Indian proposal will thrill and excite in equal measure. In addition, its dramatic component will make more than one person unable to resist shedding the occasional tear during the screening.