“The bad guys have their reasons”

We met Emma Stone and Emma Thompson, protagonists of Cruella, the origin story of Cruella De Mon of the 101 Dalmatians, arriving in theaters on May 26th.

May 26 Cruella with Emma Stone and Emma Thompson will tell you about the origins of Crudelia De Mon of the Charge of the 101: will do it at cinema from 26 May or from 28 in streaming on Disney + in VIP Access (with extra payment, beyond the cost of the subscription to the platform). We met the very charismatic actresses and stars of this curious feature film by Craig Gillespie: in the story the young Estella (Stone), orphan following a trauma, a London abandon a life of the road to enter the fashion world, where however one cruel mentor like the Baroness (Thompson) awakens in her instincts of wickedness with which she has always fought …

Cruella, the charm of cruelty according to Emma Stone and Emma Thompson

“They managed to do it dark as they wanted, not really horror, but it’s darker than expected! “, he admits Emma Stone, after seeing the results of the efforts of actors and crew on Cruella. Starting this strange project, he tells us, cost money four years of work, after the embryo of the idea emerged six years ago. “He might as well not leave at all,” he reflects. Half delicate Estella, half Cruella who pushes to get rid of a castrating identity and which does not represent her, the character is a recitative tour de force which, however, the actress faced with great clarity: “Estella is sweet but incomplete, Cruella is autonomous, and that’s why it’s more interesting. With her I can exaggerate. You don’t play the bad guys thinking of them as such, the bad guys think they’re right, this is how you have to approach interpretation. The film is about the contrast between strength and weakness, between your nature and the way you are raised. That said, I don’t consider Cruella a role model! “

Emma Thompson he naturally agrees on the way to tackle these roles and the tone of the film: “The Baroness is one who believes in hardness. I am a bit attracted to evil and these cruel characters, my husband would say that I don’t even need to act seriously … But I didn’t find inspiration in those around me, I pretend, my parents were the kindest people in the world, the inspiration if anything I caught in the world of cinema, like many is one that crushes the competition and also for this it self-destructs. However in the film she says that to be a successful woman you have to be obsessive, because women are normally asked to multitask and fail to pursue their goals. If you think about it, he’s not completely wrong … ”

Cruella, the challenges of the two Emma’s

Emma Thompson it’s a hilarious flood when it comes to the real challenge of a fashion film like Cruella: the costumes! “They harnessed me like a ship, I needed a support team just to go pee. Then the shoes were torture for me, I’m a slipper girl. There was the toothpaste effect on the tits, you know when you squeeze on one side and the mass moves to the other? They were gripping my corset desperately, you can see in a scene that she doesn’t eat. Ladies can’t eat. ” The situation is different for the setting in the London in the 1970s: the veteran actress, born in 1959, recognized the atmosphere of her adolescence (“I took the buses that you see in the film so seriously, jumping on them!”).

Emma Stone does not complain of madmen changes of costumes, make-up & hair, and admits he has a soft spot for the scene where he emerges from the garbage, in a weird garment made from scraps. He also appreciated the opportunity to experience a royal set, with little or no digital effects, in a scene in which, with a colossal strasico, he had to literally cover a car. “All from life, as were also the real ones dogs on the set. In many shots they are digital because they have to be fierce, but in reality they were very sweet with us! “The challenge for Emma Stone, she explains, was no different from the one she always experiences:”Cinema puts tension on you in key scenes, compared to the theater. Once you have made them, they will remain the same forever, you have to give your best. But I like anxiety as an actress, it helps you to be present, you have to know how to use your nerves to your advantage “.

Judging from her convinced performance in Cruella, never were skin-flowered nerves more functional!