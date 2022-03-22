‘The bad guys’, ‘The protégé’ and ‘The event’ stand out among the weekend’s movie premieres – CINEMABLEND

The Spanish ‘thriller’ ‘Emperor Code’, starring Luis Tosar, is another of the novelties that you can find on the Spanish billboard, starting on Friday, March 18.

A rainy weekend is approaching, in much of the country, and we can think of no better place to shelter from the rain than a movie theater. East friday march 18 the billboard receives several interesting novelties that you will not be able to resist. One of them is DreamWorks’ new animated film, The bad guys. A perfect plan to enjoy with the family.

If you like ‘thrillers’ this weekend you can choose between La Protégé, with Maggie Q, Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Keaton as protagonists, or the Spanish Emperor Code, starring Luis Tosar.

In addition, this Friday the event lands in theaters, the drama that won the Golden Lion at the last edition of the Venice Film Festival.

Then you can check movies opening in theaters this weekend:

We begin by highlighting one of the perfect premieres to enjoy a day of cinema with children. the animation tape the bad guys It is one of the novelties that arrives this Friday on the Spanish billboard, and it does so ready to conquer the little ones in the house. Directed by newcomer Pierre Perifel, the film has counted, in the Spanish dubbing, with the voices of Joaquín Reyes, Sara Carbonero, Santi Millán, Nil Ojeda and Pedro Alonso.

Based on the children’s literary saga written by Aaron Blabey, the film follows the pickpocket Mr. Wolf; the master safecracker Mr. Snake; the master of disguise Mr. Shark; the irascible Mr. Piranha and the subtle and funny hacker Ms. Tarantula.

This group of criminals is about to face one of their most difficult missions: to put aside their life of crime to become model citizens. After being caught in one of his last hits, Mr. Lobo promises that they will change so he can regain his freedom. But he didn’t expect that being nice was going to make him feel better than he thought.

‘The protected’

the protégé is another of the feature films that arrives this Friday, March 18, in Spanish cinemas. Martin Campbell is the director of this fast-paced action thriller starring Maggie Q, Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Keaton.

The plot introduces us to Anna and Rembrandt, two contract killers who for years have competed to take the biggest loot with each of their “orders”. The only thing that unites them is the shady past they both have from their time in Vietnam. When they learn of the death of Anna’s mentor, Moody, they must put aside their differences to work together and return to the country where they met to track down the killer.

‘The event’

A few months after being awarded the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, The event arrives in Spanish cinemas. The Audrey Diwan-directed drama is based on the autobiographical novel of the same name written by journalist Annie Ernaux.

Anne is a young student, with a promising future, who overnight sees how everything begins to fall apart when she discovers that she is pregnant. The story takes place in France in the 1960s, where abortion was punishable by imprisonment. This situation puts Anne between a rock and a hard place, having to decide whether to let go of all her dreams or to abort, knowing that she could go to prison.

’emperor code’

louis tosar returns to the big screen as the protagonist of The Emperor Code, the ‘thriller’ directed by Jaime Coira, in charge of opening the new edition of the Malaga Festival, which will be held from March 18 to 27. Along with Tosar, Alexandra Masangkay, Georgina Amorós, Laura Domínguez, Denís Gómez and María Botto complete the main cast of the film.

the truth has a price

The story revolves around Juan, a secret service agent, whose mission is to hunt down a couple of arms dealers. To do this, he tries to get closer to the assistant they have in his home, Wendy. Her relationship with her begins to become more complicated, as Juan agrees to carry out other extra-official assignments to protect the interests of the upper echelons.

The comedy The world is yours; the ‘thriller’ The Man in the Cellar; the dramas Nora’s Awakening. Luzzu and The Last Movie, and the documentaries Heart of a Father and Here and Now, Life are other novelties that you can find on the Spanish billboard this weekend.

