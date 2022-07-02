The bad moment that a journalist lived who was prevented from asking Tom Felton a question about the writer JK Rowling

The story of the boy wizard became the number one most widely read bestseller in the UK and around the world in recent decades. The saga made the least expected miracle possible: that children and adults got together to read a novel without limits in age, much less in imagination. J K Rowling, its author, was the creator of an inspiring world that managed to convince and make her readers fall in love from the first pages. And we continue the adventures of Harry Potter until the end, celebrating his triumphs and crying with him the losses.

Although the seventh book was published in 2007, the universe of Harry Potter continued to expand, with the creation of a sequel that is still in force, fantastic beasts and where to find them, and a sort of eighth book, The Cursed Legacy where we immerse ourselves in the school years of the children of Harry Potter and his friends, Ron and Hermione. On January 1, fans around the world received a gift for the new year, as HBO celebrated two decades of films in the series. And what is even better, the actors who knew how to play this peculiar trio of friends continued with their acting careers and whenever they can, they turn back to talk about Potter.

Tom Felton in the interview with Sky News.

It happened that the actor Tom Felton, known as Draco Malfoy in the saga Harry Potter, He experienced an awkward moment when, in the middle of a recorded interview, his press team did not let him answer a question about the British author. JK Rowling. It is that the famous writer of the series of books of Harry Potter, has been the target of criticism in recent years for his controversial views on trans people.

Felton was being interviewed to promote a new attraction on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour when the journalist from SkyNews, claire gregory, He asked her about the absence of the writer in these types of events with the press. The chain shared the moment when her journalist is censored by one of the publicists.

claire gregory of Sky I ask: “You and the other stars of the film are still the face of the franchise. We talk about you. JK obviously has more of a supporting role now. Is it strange that he is not present at events like this?”. At that moment, an off-camera voice is heard saying: “Next question, please.” The uncomfortable face Felton it was obvious.

The publicist involved was not from the Felton, their representatives clarified. According to The Telegraph, Sky received the following response when he asked why they prevented them from answering his question: “JK Rowling is not related to Warner or Tom Felton. The team considered that it was not relevant.” In a later story, SkyNews held: “Public relations should not dictate the editorial direction of Sky News.”

On the other hand, in a tweet in the middle with the video of the moment, SkyNews he claimed: “Sky’s Claire Gregory was prevented from asking actor Tom Felton a question about JK Rowling.”

The writer was also not in the special that HBO Max premiered at the beginning of the year for the anniversary of the premiere of the first film in the saga. Rowling was the great absentee “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts”, a program that brought together, many years later, most of the members of the main cast of the franchise.

Apparently, the tension between her and several of the actors was the reason. The author had transphobic comments that upset the cast. Rowling, in 2019, it had been trending for sharing a link to an article titled “Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for menstruating people.” Along with the link, the British made a comment of her own and ironized at the absence of the word “women”: “’Menstruating people.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me. ‘Wumben’? ‘Wimpund’? ‘Woomud’?”, wrote, referring to “women”, English word that means “women”.

JK Rowling.

the very Daniel Radcliffe was one of the actors who repudiated the writer’s comments: “Transgender women are women.” wrote the actor in a text published on the site of the Trevor Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to preventing crisis situations and suicides of members of the LGBTQ community.

Radcliffe, who has embodied the young magician Potter in eight movies, said he regretted that for some fans of the saga “The experience of books has been tarnished.” ”If these books taught you that love is the strongest force in the universe (…) that dogmatic ideas of purity lead to the oppression of vulnerable groups; if you believe that a particular character is trans, non-binary or gender fluid, or that they are gay or bisexual; If you found something in these stories that resonated with you and helped you at any point in your life, then that is between you and the book you read, and it is sacred.” he pointed.

Then it was the turn of Emma Watsonwho in the movies played Hermione Granger. “Transgender people are who they say they are and they deserve to live their lives without constantly being questioned or told they are not who they say they are,” she wrote on social media. “I want my transgender fans to know that I and many other people around the world see, respect and love them for who they are.”he remarked.