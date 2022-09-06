The bad vibes between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh arrives in Venice

When the premiere of a film arrives surrounded by bickering between its protagonists, the expectation is served. This is what has happened with the latest film by actress and director Olivia Wilde, Do not worry dearwhich has just premiered at the Venice Film Festival and will hit theaters on the 23rd.

The rumors of a bad relationship between her and the protagonist of the film, the actress Florence Pugh, have increased during the presentation of the film in Venice, which garnered applause for four minutes, which could have been more if the British interpreter had not abandoned the room before the end of the applause. Pugh sat away from Wilde and did not meet her gaze once during the entire examination.

Nor did he attend the previous press conference alleging that he was not going to arrive on time as he was shooting the second part of dunes in Budapest, but while Wilde and other actors answered questions from the press, Florence strolled through the streets of the city of canals.

From left to right, Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and Nick Kroll GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE/Reuters

Asked about Pugh’s absence from the press conference, Wilde replied: “We are very grateful that she can be here tonight. I know how upsetting it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I am very grateful to her and to Denis.” Villeneuve (director of Dunes: part 2) for helping us; We are very excited to be able to celebrate their work tonight.”

Facing the gallery, Olivia was full of praise for her female lead: “I cannot express how honored I am to have her as our leader, she is incredible in the film.” And she wanted to put to rest the talk about her strains: “As for all the endless gossip in the tabloids, the Internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute. I think it has already fed itself enough.”

The bad vibes between Olivia Wilde, 38, and Florence Pugh, 26, began during the filming of the film, the second as director of the actress who became known for the series House. Apparently, Florence was not comfortable with the flirtation between Wilde and Harry Styles, the male lead, who have been a couple ever since. At the time, Olivia was married to Jason Sudeikis, with whom she has two children.

It was also said that the actress of black widow she was upset that she was paid much less than her co-star. The Showbiz Galore portal reported that Pugh’s salary was $700,000 while Styles’ was $2.5 million. Shortly after Wilde herself denied this information.

Florence Pugh dressed as Valentino ETTORE FERRARI / EFE

Another moment of tension between the two was at the expense of actor Shia LaBeouf, who was Wilde’s first choice, before Styles, to be the male lead. It seems that the English actress was very critical of her signing, something that Olivia Wilde did not like, who, however, publicly declared that she had rejected the actor, accused of mistreatment and alleged abuse, so that the actress would feel comfortable.

But shortly after, Labeouf denied this statement, assuring that it was he who left the project and leaked a video in which Wilde begged the protagonist of transformers to reconsider his decision to leave: “I think this could be a little wake-up call for ‘Miss Flo’ (Florence Pugh), and I want to know if you’re willing to try it with me, with us. If she really commits, if she really puts his mind and his heart at this point and if you can make amends… is there hope?

Olivia Wilde wore a yellow chiffon dress by Gucci GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE/Reuters

Florence’s discontent with the film culminated when, at the end of filming, she did not share the first trailer of the film on her social networks, arguing that there is a hypersexualization of the female characters. Something that Wilde came out to deny, saying that these scenes are crucial for the film since much of the plot is focused on female pleasure.

In one of the few statements that Pugh has granted about the film, the actress assured that “we do not do this so that everything is reduced to the sex scenes or to see the most famous man in the world fuck with someone. It is not for that I’m in the industry.”

Florence Pugh shows off her grandmother

The actress monopolized the flashes on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival posing with her grandmother Pat. Very smiling, they evidenced her great complicity. Florence, spectacular dressed in black covered by a set of Valentino rhinestones, has shared some images and a beautiful reflection on her Instagram account: “At the end of my walk on the carpet, I saw my grandmother taking photos with her phone. I hugged her and asked her if she would like to be with me for a photo her eyes lit up as she said ‘oh they don’t want to see me…’ I assured her yes next thing I know she was dancing for all the photographers calling her on your name. It really was the most special time I’ve ever had on a rug.

She has always been beautiful and graceful, but seeing her so proud and so effortless when hundreds of people were looking at her and cheering was truly wonderful.”





the next stop of Do not worry dear it will be at the San Sebastian Festival, where Olivia Wilde will be present but not Florence Pugh, whose participation in the promotion of the film has been limited only to the red carpet of the Venice Festival.