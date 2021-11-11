the bag and the hopes of Italy in the medal table – OA Sport

From 4 to 20 February the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, even if the first curling and freestyle competitions will be staged on 2 and 3 February (click here and discover the complete calendar day by day). In the latest edition, at PyeongChang 2018, l‘Italy closed twelfth in medal table with 3 golds, 2 silvers and 5 bronzes, a decisive step forward compared to Sochi 2014 when he reached an anonymous twenty-second place with an eloquent 0-2-6.

What will Italy’s goal be a Beijing 2022? Improving PyeongChang by overall number of podiums is possible, but it will not be easy to do so in terms of gold.. As already happened in South Korea, presumably it will take 5 successes and a large number of silvers to settle in the top 10 that the Bel Paese has been missing since Turin 2006: what a difference with summer sports, where Italy instead ranks among the best powers world championships continuously from Atlanta 1996 and complete with a record edition in Tokyo 2020. The tricolor team will be able to count on various medal elements, but the number of points that will really start with the favors of the prediction does not appear so high. You will really need to be close to perfection to reach the top 10 in the medal table. A placement among the top 15 is definitely more affordable.

BORSINO BEIJING 2022: ITALY’S MEDAL HOPES

Guide to the bag

Medal cards: athletes who start among the favorites for the conquest of a medal, of any color, and could even aspire to gold.

Outsider: athletes not among the favorites, but able to aspire to a medal with a exploit.

Possible surprises: athletes on non-medal paper. But if they caught the day of life …

Latest update Beijing 2022 bag: 11 November

ALPINE SKIING

Medal cards: Dominik Paris (downhill and super-G), Alex Vinatzer (slalom), Luca De Aliprandini (giant), Marta Bassino (giant), Sofia Goggia (downhill and super-G), Federica Brignone (giant, super-G, combined)

Outsider: Mattia Casse (super-G), Christof Innerhofer (downhill and super-G), Riccardo Tonetti (combined), Marta Bassino (super-G and combined), Sofia Goggia (giant), Nicol Delago (downhill), Elena Curtoni (super-G), Italy teams

Possible surprises: Emanuele Buzzi (downhill and super-G), Simon Maurberger (giant and slalom), Stefano Gross (slalom), Manfred Moelgg (slalom), Giuliano Razzoli (slalom), Francesca Marsaglia (downhill and super-G)

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING

Medal cards: Federico Pellegrino (free technique sprint), Italy classic technique sprint team

Outsider: Francesco De Fabiani (50 km classic technique, skiathlon)

Possible surprises: Relay Italy 4 × 10 km men

COMBINED NORDIC

Medal cards: none

Outsider: Alessandro Pittin (small trampoline)

Possible surprises: Samuel Costa (small and large springboards), Italy 4 × 5 km relay

SKI JUMPING

Medal cards: none

Outsider: nobody

Possible surprises: none

FREESTYLE

Medal cards: none

Outsider: Silvia Bertagna (big air)

Possible surprises: Simone Deromedis (skicross), Lucrezia Fantelli (skicross), Jole Galli (skicross)

SNOWBOARD

Medal cards: Roland Fischnaller (PGS), Aaron March (PGS), Omar Visintin (snowboardcross), Lorenzo Sommariva (snowboardcross), Michela Moioli (snowboardcross), Italy mixed race in pairs snowboardcross

Outsider: Mirko Felicetti (PGS), Daniele Bagozza (PGS), Edwin Coratti (PGS), Maurizio Bormolini (PGS), Emanuel Perathoner (snowboardcross), Nadya Ochner (PGS)

Possible surprises: Filippo Ferrari (snowboardcross), Francesca Gallina (snowboardcross), Sofia Belingheri (snowboardcross)

Sledge

Medal cards: Dominik Fischnaller (single men), team-relay

Outsider: Kevin Fischnaller (men’s single), Nagler-Malleier (doubles), Rieder-Rastner (doubles), Rieder-Kainzwaldner (doubles)

Possible surprises: Andrea Voetter (single women)

BOB

Medal cards: none

Outsider: nobody

Possible surprises: none

SKELETON

Medal cards: none

Outsider: nobody

Possible surprises: Valentina Margaglio, Amedeo Bagnis, Mattia Gaspari

BIATHLON

Medal cards: Dorothea Wierer (sprint, pursuit, individual, mass start), Lukas Hofer (sprint, pursuit, individual, mass start), Italy mixed relay, Italy men’s relay, Italy mixed pairs relay

Outsider: Lisa Vittozzi (sprint, pursuit, individual, mass start), Dominik Windisch (sprint, pursuit, individual, mass start), Italy relay women

Possible surprises: Tommaso Giacomel (individual), Didier Bionaz (individual)

FIGURE SKATING

Medal cards: none

Outsider: Italy team trial

Possible surprises: Daniel Grassl, Matteo Rizzo, Guignard-Fabbri

SPEED SKATING

Medal cards: Francesca Lollobrigida (mass start), Andrea Giovannini (mass start), Davide Ghiotto (10,000 meters)

Outsider: Davide Ghiotto (5000 meters), Italy team-pursuit men

Possible surprises: Fabio Francolini (mass start), Nicola Tumolero (5000 and 10000 meters)

SHORT TRACK

Medal cards: Arianna Fontana (500, 1000, 1500 meters), Martina Valcepina (500 meters), Italy mixed relay

Outsider: Pietro Sighel (500 and 1000 meters), Italy relay women, Italy relay men

Possible surprises: Cynthia Mascitto (1000 meters), Yuri Confortola (1500 meters)

CURLING

Medal cards: none

Outsider: Italy mixed race in pairs, Italy men (if able to qualify)

Possible surprises: none

ICE HOCKEY

Unqualified men’s national team, women’s qualifiers are underway.

