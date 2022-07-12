The bag shared by Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber or Emily Ratajkowski, highly discounted on Prime Day

It is more than likely that at some point between now and 2016, the year the brand was born, you have come across on the street, in your feed of Instagram or in some fashion magazine with a JW Pei bag. Born from the hand of a married couple in Los Angeles, the firm has only grown and many of its designs have gone viral. The reason? They are in the cupboards celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox, Irina Shayk or Emily Ratajkowski -among many others-.

With designs that seek a minimalist design, their bags are characterized by their color blocks and for being completely vegan. And although this year it was his mini tote bag Fei the one that caused the most fury, the truth is that gabby it is without a doubt its most iconic model.

The normal price of the bag is already enough low cost in itself (89 euros), but we have been so lucky that on this Prime Day this model is on sale on ALL colors -which are not few, of course- by 30%. For what stays in 89 euros €62.30. As we say, it is available in many shades, but these are our favorites.

Yellow like Gigi Hadid





For him summer the model is clear: the yellow is always a good idea. And we more than agree, of course. 89 euros €62.30.

JW PEI Women’s Gabbi Shirred Hobo Bag (Light Yellow)

Black as Megan Fox





Megan Fox has chosen to add the black design to her wardrobe to wear with all kinds of outfits and on all occasions. 89 euros €62.30.

JW PEI Women’s Gabbi Shirred Hobo Bag

Orange as Valentina Zenere





The revelation actress of the last elite season has also joined the Gabbi fever and her favorite color has been orange. certainly an option ideal for summer. 89 euros €62.30.

JW PEI Women’s Gabbi Shirred Hobo Bag

Brown as Emily Ratajkowski





The model Emily Ratajkowski It is one of the celebrities that has it in more colors, but we especially like this one in brown to combine with night looks. 89 euros €62.30.

JW PEI Women’s Gabbi Shirred Hobo Bag

