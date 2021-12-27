The bags accelerate in the final. Gas down, spread over 140

As the hours went by, the rises in equity indices consolidated. The Ftse Mib in Milan closed with a rise of 0.80%, at 27,231 points and with slight declines for only five of the 40 stocks in the main basket of the Italian Stock Exchange. In the rest of Europe, London is closed, Frankfurt ended the session up by 0.50%, Paris + 0.76%.

Positive session also on Wall Street, with a new intraday record for the S&P 500 index (+ 0.94%, at 4,770 points). However, there is a difference between the sectors: airline stocks are down, due to the hundreds of flights canceled only today due to the high number of infections and quarantines. Cruise line stocks also drop. Instead, the technological ones are doing very well, represented in the Nasdaq, which rises by 1.05%.

On the markets in evidence there is also the price of gas, which falls for the fourth day in a row, after the news of the change of route to Europe of other LNG carriers, coming from the United States and originally destined for Asia. The January future fell to € 97 per megawatt hour, a record € 180 last Tuesday. It is now at € 106.

The BTP / Bund spread then rose, closing at 141, according to data from the MTS platform of Borsa Italiana / Euronext. The yield of the ten-year BTP reached 1.13%, while that of the German Bund did not move.