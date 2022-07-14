The Balaguer family home “is thrown into bad luck”

The house that at the beginning of the 20th century served as former president’s family home Joaquin Balaguer They are found abandoned among the rubble of wood, burned materials, bad odors, garbage, stray animals and it has gradually become a nest for the homeless.

This residence was built in a Victorian-style design that remains in some parts of the façade of the facility, located in the street Máximo Gómez number 51 of Santiago de los Caballeros (in Santo Domingo he lived on the avenue of the same name, but number 25).

The state of the house prompted the president of the Social Christian Reformist Party in Santiago to request that it be restored to a museum in memory of the leader of the reformist party.

Rafael Cruz “Daddy” commented that the situation of the house is painful and that it was must be preserved as a cultural heritage that functions as a tourist attraction in the historic center of the city.

He said that the political organization has sought to reach an agreement with its current owners, in order to create a museum about “The doctor”in which photographs and paintings that have an anecdotal and historical value would be exhibited and that are in the Dr. Joaquín Balaguer Foundation that is located in Santo Domingo.

This Thursday, July 14, is the 20 years of death of Joaquin Antonio Balaguer Ricardo, who ruled the country between 1966 and 1978; and from 1986 to 1996.

history of the house

On January 17, 1997, after being restored, the family of Balaguer Ricardo donated the house to the Archdiocese of Santiago de los Caballeroswith the purpose that the nuns that made up the Catholic institution carry out social work, among which was a shelter and training center for single mothers and women who were victims of gender violence, something that is reported on a plaque built in the front of the residence.

Some time later, on March 5, 2019, it caught fire and began to be used by Movilidad Humana, an organization founded by the archbishopric of the city, in order to help immigrants.

When the accident happened, the Joaquin Balaguer Foundation He announced that he would provide financial aid so that it could be rebuilt.

Wellington Guzmanwho has been working as a parking garage for two years in the area where the house is located, explained to the Listín Diario team that currently antisocial access to the house to consume drugs.

According to Guzmán, the house will be rebuilt by people he does not know and that Haitian and Dominican construction workers were fixing it less than a month ago, but currently work is at a standstill.

“I don’t want the house to be like this, because that was the house of a president. They have to rebuild it so it’s not in bad shape… That house may be rebuilt or left that way, because they started to do it and they haven’t come to continue the work for about a month, ”said the 55-year-old man.

People consulted who work in the area, and who requested confidentiality of their identities, commented that the fact that the place is in poor condition seems bad to them, because “one of the most prominent presidents of the country” lived there.

In addition, they indicated that some people have taken advantage of the situation to steal furniture and other objects, among which was a painting that had a photo of Balaguer.

One of the interviewees, by way of recommendation, believed that the Ministry of Culture you should intervene the installation to restore itnot only so that it has a better appearance, but also to prevent criminals from entering it, since that is dangerous for businesses and homes that are located on the street.

“The house was donated to the Catholic Church and it manages a lot of money, so they should manage everything to improve conditions, since it was a gesture by the Balaguer family,” he concluded.

The petition

The president of the reformists in Santiago said that the idea of ​​the project was born with the aim of keeping Balaguer’s memory alive and to encourage the study of the history of this, as well as for the preservation of Dominicanness while he was alive he defended.

“Exhibitions, debates and panels could be organized from the museum in Santiago, focused mainly on highlighting the achievements of the former president in different areas of his life,” Cruz explained.

He also said that the PRSC has a library that could be transferred to the museum, to illustrate the contributions to the Dominican bibliography made by the statesman and writer from Cibao.