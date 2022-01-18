the balance is difficult, while the polls collapse- Corriere.it

from Giuseppe Sarcina

He said America needed to be reunited, but now in trouble. And the polls punish him. The first twelve months seen through four lenses: economics, health, representation and diplomacy

From our correspondent in Washington



On January 20, 2021, in the inauguration speech, Joe Biden earlier cited Abraham Lincoln: We too today must put America back together to unite our nation. Then he remembered what his mother said to him, more simply: Put yourself in other people’s shoes, if only for a moment. In this year, the president almost never managed to get a broad consensus: from the pandemic to the reform on voting rights. Its approval rate only at 42.4% and the country still fiercely divided.

Economy, the two obstacles

Joe Biden the president who, in just one year, has distributed more public spending and investments of its predecessors: about 3 trillion dollars. More than Donald Trump (2,400 billion), more than Barack Obama (830) and more than Franklin Delano Roosevelt with his $ 793 billion New Deal at current values. But despite this, the economic plan did not give the hoped-for impetus to the popularity of the administration. The most important part is still missing: the provision on social assistance, education, energy conversion. the so-called Build back better plan, so far blocked by Senator Joe Manchin. An ambitious maneuver that should mark the turning point promised by Biden: reduction of inequalities; fiscal rebalancing with more taxes for income over $ 400,000 per year; sustainable development in line with international commitments on climate change. The president has already resumed negotiations with Manchin and, in the event of an agreement, he will have to reduce his aspirations. There is at least one other complication: inflation. In the fall, the White House underestimated rising gasoline and food prices, trusting the Federal Reserve.

Health, the untimely announcement

Joe Biden tackled the pandemic by starting over excellent results achieved in 2020 by the federal governmentdespite Donald Trump’s absurd attitude towards scientists. The new president has launched mass immunization, relying immediately on the vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna. At first the campaign picked up speed. So much so that Biden indicated July 4, the National Independence Day, as the day of liberation from Covid-19. An excess of optimism and perhaps even a political error. The Administration’s efforts then met with the filibuster of nearly every Republican-led state in the South and Midwest. Two examples above all: Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis, governors of Texas and Florida who have never adopted even minimal precautionary measures. At that point, the Washington government began to flounder. Biden came to propose to give $ 100 to anyone who had been vaccinated. Finally, the Omicron variant has further complicated the plans. Result: the wall of the no vax or the reluctant appears to be insurmountable. Today the percentage of the population totally vaccinated is 63% in the United States, against 73.3% of the European Union and 74.3% of Italy.

The battle over the right to vote

For at least 10 months Joe Biden pressured Democratic senators to abolish the filibuster, the all-out filibuster used by Republicans to block any reform proposed by the White House. It would take all 50 Democratic senators to vote, but there was no way to convince Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema. The Republican filibuster is about to stifle key voting rights laws. After Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020, 19 Republican-led states have enacted legislation to regulate the turnout. Some constraints are in line with European standards: ask for an identity document from all voters. Others are just plain ridiculous. In Georgia, for example, it is forbidden to bring food or drink to those queuing for polling stations. The underlying goal of all these legislations is to limit early voting or by correspondence: two methods adopted by Democrats to mobilize communities of African Americans and Latinos. Last spring, the Democratic Party presented two bills to protect the postal vote and, above all, to reduce the discretion of individual states in verifying and certifying ballots. Now, however, they risk being wrecked.

Diplomacy between Xi, Putin and Afghanistan

The Biden doctrine in foreign policy hinged on the challenge of the century with China. The president presented himself as the leader of world democracies, arousing many expectations in the international community. Then came the first disappointments. In January-February Biden made it clear that the US would not have donated a single dose of the vaccine abroad: Americans first. In May, the administration failed to stop Benjamin Netanyahu’s offensive in the Gaza Strip; in July Biden promised aid to the Cubans in revolt, but no noteworthy initiatives followed. Finally, the hasty and catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan in mid-August. Those images of Kabul airport will remain in the memory; those men who fell as ballast from a fleeing aircraft. At a certain point it was inevitable to think that, in practice, Trump’s America First was no different from Biden’s. In the last part of the year we saw a change of pace. The White House has closed the trade clash with the EU and has resumed consulting allies in a more systematic way. First on Iran, then on Ukraine. The crisis between Kiev and Moscow will be a crucial test for Biden, engaged in an insidious dialogue with Vladimir Putin.