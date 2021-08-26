The balance of the heart film, plot, actors, cast, finale, where it is filmed, location

The protagonist, left by his girlfriend, tries to rebuild a new life in Croatia. But not everything is as it seems.

Rai 1 proposes today the film entitled The balance of the heart. It is a sentimental genre film with dramatic atmospheres.

The production is of the Germany, the year of realization is 2020 and the duration is one hour and 30 minutes. The viewing is open to an audience of minors as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

The balance of the heart film – direction, protagonists, where it is shot

The direction is by Bruno Grass. Main protagonists are Sebastian Bauer And Jana Raninger interpreted respectively by Sebastian Fräsdorf And Victoria Schulz. Also in the cast Karolina Horster in the role of Suse Schmid.

Filming took place in Croatia, in particular a Fažana in the area Istrian.

The production is of the Filmpool Fiction in collaboration with ARD Degeto Film.

The original title is Verliebt in Kroatien but the film is also known as Marry Me… Later.

The balance of the heart – plot of the film broadcast on Rai 1

The plot has as its protagonist Sebastian son of Gisela And Werner. The two parents are shocked when Sebastian he is left shortly before the wedding by his fiancée Jana.

While Sebastian fails to process the event, the parents decide not to remain helpless and try to change his mind Jana they had always considered the perfect daughter-in-law.

Jana he justifies himself by saying that passion and love had waned. And their relationship had become routine by now. Gisela And Werner so they decide to advise their son to acquire sex appeal and ease in the relationship with women. For this they send it in Croatia, on the sea Adriatic, visiting his brother-in-law, Franjo.

They think they can solve the situation. Instead they are practically surprised when, shortly after his arrival, Sebastian he tells his parents that he wants to go on a one-year sailing trip with his new girlfriend Mila, who he just met and fell in love with at first sight.

Final spoiler

To make him change his mind Gisela And Werner leave forAdriatic they too. And they even attract Jana under a pretext in Croatia. In this situation, chaos is truly inevitable.

Indeed Sebastian fight against his feelings for Jana and try to keep the commitments made with Thousands. However, the relationship between Gisela And Werner is deteriorating due to interference from Franjo.

The balances of the heart – the complete cast

Below is the cast of the film The balance of the heart and the respective characters played by the actors