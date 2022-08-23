The Balearic women’s team reappears after 14 years without playing

The absolute women’s Balearic team will return to the football fields on Sunday 14 years later in the friendly match corresponding to the ‘I Torneig Margarita Miranda’, which will be played this Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at the Balearic Stadium against Atlético Baleares.

The last time the Balearic women’s team met was in the municipal stadium of Pasarón (Pontevedra) to play against Galicia in December 2008.

Admission is free and the Football Federation of the Balearic Islands (FFIB) intends it to be a Balearic women’s football festival to honor Margarita Miranda, who was the first director of Balearic football in the 70s.









The Balearic Islands team led by Mario Cabanes will train this Wednesday at the Poliesportiu Sant Ferran.

The summoned are

MICHELLE CERDÀ MARTÍNEZ (SON SARDINA DEP. GROUP)

LUCIA PUIGCERCOS VALERO (SON SARDINA DEP. GROUP)

MARIA VILLAR RAMOS (SPORTING SANTA PONSA TALARRUBIAS)

MARGARITA PEÑA FRANCO (UD COLLERENSE)

RAQUEL GURRIONERO MUÑOZ (DEP. SON SARDINA GROUP)

LAURA MARTINEZ RODRIGUEZ (SON SARDINA DEP. GROUP)

SAYONARA BRISA GOMES SILVA (SON SARDINA DEP. GROUP)

JOANA MARÍA VALCANERAS HORRACH (UD COLLERENSE)

NICOLE JUAN PUIGDEMONT (UD COLLERENSE)

IRENE LORES REDONDO (SON SARDINA DEP. GROUP)

SUSANA VILLAGÓMEZ SÁNCHEZ (SPORTING SANTA PONSA TALARRUBIAS)

KEYLA BERMEJO MATOS (SON SARDINA DEP. GROUP)

AINOA MARTIN OCON (UD COLLERENSE)

PAULA A. GARMENDIA ESPINOZA (SPORTING SANTA PONSA TALARRUBIAS)

ELENA MONTANE PONTE (UD COLLERENSE)

MARINA CEREZO FIFTH (UD SERVERENSE)

MARIA NAVARRO PESET (EC ALGAIDA)

SARAY DAYANNA ARCILA TORRES (UD COLLERENSE)