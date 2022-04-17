‘The ball is at the bottom’; Raúl Sarmiento returns to TUDN

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.16.2022 20:12:58





Three years after his departure, Raúl Sarmiento will return to narrate TUDN (before televised sports), news that excites the followers of the creator of the phrase ‘The ball is at the bottom‘, which lasted for decades in the broadcasts of the Chapultepec television station.

It was in various spaces during the matches of Day 14 of the Closure 2022 that the announcement was made return of Sarmiento to TUDNalthough he will do so as a special guest to accompany Enrique Bermúdez in the narration.

The duo will be in the friendly duel between Mexico Y Guatemalascheduled for next April 27, based at the Camping Citrus Bowl in Orlando Florida.

It is worth remembering that the Bermudez dog Live your goodbye tour of the matches of the Mexican teamwhich will end after the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Why did Raúl Sarmiento leave TUDN?

It was in April 2019 that the chronicler was part of the cuts made by the new administration that arrived from USA after the merger of TUDN Y Univision. He left with more than 30 years of service.

“I have narrated goals for Mexico in World CupsI have seen him be world champion narrating, I have seen America be championPlaying against Barcelona and Real Madrid outside of Mexico, Club World Cups, Mexicans winning a gold medal in the stadium… Blessed be God, that’s all I can tell you. it’s been wonderful“, he told Apuntes de Rabona after his departure.

After his goodbye, he undertook other projects such as his own TV channel. Youtube, in addition to being incorporated into digital media. He also tried his luck in the Mexican Football League.