The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Review – Hollywood Reporter

It’s hard to create much intrigue about whether a love-struck teen with a seemingly tender heart and a strong moral compass will betray those who trust him and turn to the dark side. While his name is Coriolanus Snow and we know from the previous four films that he’ll grow up to be an evil overlord, played with creepy authority by Donald Sutherland. Even less than once he joined the fascist “peacekeeper” ranks and traded his floppy blonde hair for a Hitler Youth buzz cut.

This is just one of its limitations The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and SnakesA feature-length prequel to the blockbuster battle royale series based on the YA novels by Suzanne Collins, which has grossed nearly $3 billion worldwide.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Bottom-line

A grinding dystopian lament based on Appalachian folk tunes.

Release date: Friday, November 17

Mould: Tom Blythe, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andres Rivera, Viola Davis, Fionnuala Flanagan

Director: francis lawrence

screenplay by: Based on the novel by Michael Leslie, Michael Arndt, Suzanne Collins

Rated PG-13, 2 hours 37 minutes

Beyond the fact that Collins wrote the 2020 follow-up set 64 years before the events of the original book trilogy, and of course the market reality that Hollywood has never met a dystopian cash cow, it won’t be milked to death. There could be some compelling reasons for the new installment’s existence.

Certainly not the gruesome but unimaginative death-match arena action in which dutifully diverse but finely distinguishable characters meet their makers in front of a live TV audience based primarily on their disabilities or degrees of cruelty. And certainly not Viola Davis, who’s wearing a hideous wig, piercing ice-blue eyes and swallowing up visions of a cold future as a malevolent doctor. drag race-Powerful makeups, devising increasingly brutal tortures to torment the games’ helpless contestants. As an arch villain, she’s aggressive enough to be annoying but not enough to be entertaining.

Main conclusions from songbirds and snakes song The realization that an important element of making the last four hunger games The entertaining films – even the concluding entry, which stretched uneventfully across two parts – had Jennifer Lawrence’s natural poise and charisma. Her Katniss Everdeen was a figure, rare at the time, in resourceful female action heroes whose fighting prowess never overshadowed her humanity.

An underdog from District 12, an impoverished coal-mining region of the fictional North American autocratic regime Panem, Katniss hones her formidable archery skills while hunting to put food on the family table. But she became equally notable for her compassion, expressed by her alliance with Amandla Stenberg’s ex-wife Rue in the first film and her grief over her death. There is no moment more powerful than Katniss showing her love and respect by spreading flowers over the dead girl’s body. I wish this bloated prequel had a scene or two with even a fraction of that emotional power.

Katniss as Lucy Gray Baird, District 12 counterpart in the 10th Annual Hunger Games west story Discovery Rachel Ziegler is spirited and charming, clearly summoning echoes of Katniss with a defiant curse in The Reaping, the ceremony during which two involuntary women from each district are plucked from each district to compete in games by the oppressive Capitol that rules Panem. “Tribute” is chosen.

Her chewy Appalachian accent may be distracting, but the evocative folk songs and foot-tapping jigs she delivers – Lucy Gray is a member of the Cove, a community of itinerant musicians forcibly assigned to a district by the regime. Gone – At least give the character vitality and help make her more than a broken reprint from the Katniss template. But unlike Katniss, who was the heartthrob of the earlier films, Lucy Gray had to compete for narrative primacy with young Coriolanus (Tom Blythe). And the longer the film goes on, the more it loses.

Like other students from affluent families in the Capitol, Coriolanus is required to guide a tribute through a training and promotion period and then a competition, where spectator sponsorship determines the amount of survival provisions that the disciples receive through drones. Can be sent to.

But unlike most of his mentor colleagues, Coriolanus has a lot at stake. His eleven-year-old family has fallen on hard times since the death of his father in the long war that began with the rebellion of the districts against the Capitol. As the only remaining breadwinner, she needs the plinth prize cash awarded to the winning guru to keep her grandmother (Fionnuala Flanagan) and her cousin, future Hunger Games stylist Tigris (Hunter Schaeffer), above the poverty line. Is.

The 10th Games also mark a turning point in the gladiatorial event overseen by the heartless Dr. Volumnia Gaul (Davies). Audience interest is waning, so Dr. Gaul finds ways to increase the stakes and increase participation, including the use of mutant creatures grown in his laboratory, most notably a giant canister of poisonous rainbow snakes. The parallels between this sci-fi version of sensational entertainment and contemporary ratings battles are emphasized in the adapted screenplay by Michael Leslie and Michael Arndt.

Even more shadowy than the ruthless Doctor is Dean Highbottom (Peter Dinklage) of Capital University; His morphine addiction appears to be a result of his guilt over slowly setting the original games into motion, which is also the root of his hostility towards the young Snow.

Then there’s Lucky Flickerman (Jason Schwartzman), the familial forerunner to Stanley Tucci’s Caesar Flickerman from previous entries, who is tasked with hard-selling the wholesale program to home audiences – and injecting some tense comedy into a mostly humorless film. Has been included. This also includes coming up with catchy nicknames as the most vicious leaders emerge – the Cunning Corral (MacKenzie Lansing), the Merciless Mizan (Cooper Dillon), the Treacherous Treach (Hiroki Barecloth) – exactly the way Trump did at a political rally. Made fun of opponents.

Apparently on the good side is Sejanus Plinth (Josh Andres Rivera), an idealistic scion of one of the Capitol’s wealthiest families and a classmate who sees Coriolanus as an ally. When Dr. Gaul insists on proceeding after a rebel “terrorist” bombing on the eve of the Games, which kills a handful of competitors and destroys the grounds, Sejanus’s loyalty to the Capitol is tested. is done. His stomach for savage games is also challenged when he finds himself mentoring a former school friend, Marcus (Jerome Lance).

Divided into three chapters – “The Mentor,” “The Prize,” “The Peacekeeper” – Leslie and Arndt’s script is less interested in the gladiatorial action than in the moral formation, or disassembly, of Coriolanus. Would he act in solidarity with the principled Sejanus? Will he step up his efforts on behalf of Lucy Gray to make her not only a survivor but also a winner? And will he remain true to her after their shared experience in the Hunger Games spotlight blossoms into love?

Given that Snow’s personality in the previous films leaves no doubt about the answers to those questions, a lot is up to Blythe’s performance to keep us engaged as the young Coriolanus with his instincts for self-preservation and ambitious advancement. Competition gives importance to personal loyalty.

Blythe, who played the title character in the Epix/MGM+ series Billy the Kid, effectively balances sensitivity with increased toughness. But Coriolanus is no substitute for Katniss as a hero and his inevitable betrayal of Lucy Gray is too clumsily mapped out to do anything other than predetermined script mechanics. There’s no poignancy because we’re never too invested in their romance. I mean, for God’s sake, that guy has the word “anal” in his name.

Francis Lawrence, who directed all but the feature that kicked off the 2012 series, handles the arena action with requisite energy, keeping DP Joe Willems’ cameras running at breakneck speed. But the games prove to be less mysterious and visually interesting in their confined bunker-like setting compared to the vast biodomes of the chapters that follow later in the chronology. What’s more, competitors lack dimension. Handling the more character-driven drama, Lawrence’s journeyman provides excellent pacing.

The film’s design elements are polished, including the atmospheric physical settings by Uli Hanisch – his impressive recreation of Weimar Germany was a key element of Tom Tykwer’s neo-noir series. babylon berlin – Strongly mixed with CG; And stylish, character-enhancing costumes by Trish Somerville. The burgundy unisex Capital student uniform, with a pleated skirt over trousers, looks like something Thom Browne designed for the starship Enterprise crew.

The orchestral thunder of James Newton Howard’s music matches Lucy Gray’s lyrics well, with executive music producer Dave Cobb crafting evocative tunes around Collins’ lyrics that ignite the heroine’s rebellious spirit .

If there was something truly new and innovative about this chapter that would fully justify reviving it. hunger games franchise after eight years Mockingjay – Part 2, Capital’s intention to highlight the political machinations of the Games and the importance of the Games in perpetuating the divide between the ruling class and the powerless delivers nothing beyond bleak disappointment.

The points about barbarism as one of humanity’s basic instincts are hammered home by Snow in vigorous dialogue that leaves no subtext unsaid: “The whole world’s an arena and we need to remind ourselves of that.” The Hunger Games every year require a reminder of who we really are.” Bloody sacrifice, in this equation, is simply “the price people are willing to pay for a good show.” If only.