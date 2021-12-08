«The Ballon d’Or 2020? From Messi only empty words, not sincere »- Corriere.it

from Sport editorial staff

The Bayern striker: “I’m not hiding, I was disappointed for not winning the 2021 Ballon d’Or and I’m dissatisfied”

That he was upset was understood from the day of the assignment. Also because seeing the seventh Golden Ball delivered to a Lionel Messi who, with the exception of the conquest of the America’s Cup, he had done very little during the season to deserve it, he had definitely lowered his mood. But now it is he himself who admits it. «I’m not hiding, I was upset and dissatisfied. I came close and the fact of competing with Messi makes me understand what level I have reached, but I felt sad “explains the Bayern Munich forward. Robert Lewandowski, interviewed by «Kanale Sportowym», about the failure to win the Ballon d’Or.

«Messi’s statements that I deserved last year’s Ballon d’Or? I wish they were not empty words, but sincere. Even if the idea of ​​receiving one for repair does not excite me “, adds the 33-year-old Polish about the possibility of subsequently receiving the Ballon d’Or 2020 which was not awarded due to Covid. «Respect – added Lewandowski – how he plays Messi, what he has reached and the level at which he is and the mere fact of being able to compete with him for the prize is an indicator for me of my football level ». The Bayern Munich striker concludes: “I appreciated all this, it makes me very proud, but I remain sad”.