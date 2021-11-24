The banana case is closed but the Friedkins ask for discipline »LaRoma24.it – ​​All News, News, Insights Live on As Roma

The case of the video of Felix has already been archived by Rome. THE Friedkin have been advised by Pinto Monday evening, who explained the situation and the context. Vito Ladder, preparer of Totti, is a very popular figure in the locker room and has close confidential ties with many players, in which unhappy expressions can escape, even if they shouldn’t.

At the moment there are no disciplinary measures against the person responsible, who was also defended by Felix himself in a post in which he explained those statements. Obviously the owners of the Rome they are not happy and, in addition to the disappointment for the sentence pronounced, they did not understand why a private event should have become a media video. Rome, which has been involved for many years in the fight against all forms of discrimination, cannot suffer damage to its image due to such a lightness.

For some time now, players have had to follow a regulation that obliges them to avoid publishing content that may conflict with the interests of the club on their social profiles. This is an isolated episode of Felix, but the Friedkins found it inappropriate.

The player was quite shocked, in fact he just wanted to post the video just to share a good moment and thank Mourinho. Now, however, he will return to focus on the field, but in Conference League he will not be able to play as he is excluded from the Uefa list. Sunday against the Turin however, it could prove to be a decisive weapon.

(corsport)