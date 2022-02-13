“The Banco is worth more than the market price”

The rumors about an upcoming offer on Banco Bpm by Unicredit yesterday held the table at the Assiom Forex congress. The institute of Piazza Meda has made it clear that, if a proposal ever comes, it should be indispensable.

Giuseppe Castagna, CEO of del Banco, while claiming that he has not received any proposal at the moment, highlighted the appeal of his group. “I am not surprised by the interests of third parties in a bank that has our positioning, our results, our ability to project itself into the future with the results we have presented,” he said. The banker then recalled that “in the past he had sought a possibility of consolidation verification” for the creation of a third banking center. Moreover, a union with Unicredit would give life to an entity with 18% of the Italian market. While waiting for the situation to be defined, Castagna has sent a message to any potential suitor: it is not enough to offer a modest premium compared to the prices of the stock that do not reflect the value of the group. «We have just come out of a restructuring process and have presented an aggressive plan. We think, however, that the market has not yet fully recognized what our path is and my role is to make people understand the enormous opportunities that the bank has in front of it “, remarked the banker.

In the opinion of the analysts, a takeover bid should consider at least a premium of 20% compared to the price levels of the Bank. But there are those who hypothesize a higher percentage, especially in the case of a bid in securities, so as to convince the shareholders of Piazza Meda where a rich parterre of foundations (including, at 1.78%, the Crt Foundation present in Unicredit) sit together in a consultation agreement with 6.17% of the share capital as well as numerous institutional investors (including Capital Research Management Company with 4.99%). «We have a constant dialogue with the partners, of course, in physiology. But nothing specific in the last few hours, ”said Massimo Tononi, Banco’s chairman, when asked about a possible intensification of discussions with shareholders.

“The market is alive, let’s leave it to the market, we are respectful of the market”, reiterated the president of ABI Antonio Patuelli, commenting on the assumptions of the takeover bid on the Piazza Meda bank. But the operation, on which the shadow of MPS stretches, is political even before it is financial and will be played out between Rome, Brussels and Frankfurt. In fact, a marriage between the second and third Italian banks risks eliminating in one fell swoop two of the main possible interlocutors in the complex privatization process of MPS (64% in the hands of the Treasury) imposed by Europe, after the interruption, in October, negotiations between Mef and Unicredit. And the authorities called in advance to endorse any additions could take them into account.

Meanwhile, from the Assiom Forex stage, the governor of the Bank of Italy, Ignazio Visco, underlined his commitment, together with that of the ECB, to verify that dividend distribution policies remain based on prudence. “It is essential that we maintain the solidity of the system,” he concluded.