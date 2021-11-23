the band is increasingly international

A nomination would be a hazardous dream even by the most optimists, but the Maneskins have accustomed us well, making us believe that the mission impossible we can leave them to Tom Cruise. The verdict will be revealed today at 18.00 in streaming from Los Angeles with the ceremony in which all the nominations for the 64th edition of the Stars and Stripes Oscars of Music will be announced. Whatever the result, Damiano, Victoria, Ethan and Thomas have already won, because the Maneskins are among the presenters who will announce the nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards in the afternoon. Wow.

The Maneskins still strike in a foreign land: after the crazy performance at the AMAs and hosted in the salons that count, from Ellen DeGeneres to Jimmy Fallon, the record numbers in the charts and the partnership with Iggy Pop and the Rolling Stones, they continue to reap success beyond the ocean. Piece by piece, the American dream puzzle is taking shape and is a museum painting. Being designated by the Recording Academy as announcers of the 2022 Grammy nominations is yet another proof of what Damiano & co. they are becoming familiar faces in American entertainment, one step away from the official consecration of global icons.

Rightly “very excited” to have been chosen for the #GRAMMYsNominations ceremony alongside highly respected colleagues who need no introduction, from BTS to HER, Tayla Parx and Carly Pearce, the Eurovision winners gloat and they enjoy deserved popularity. All this while the official site of the Recording Academy dedicates an article to them with a presentation bio to crown them “rock ambassadors” in the mainstream with 2.0 nuances.

The 2022 Grammys, now in their 64th edition, will be delivered next January 31 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles: the prizes dedicated to the works released between 1 September 2020 and 30 September 2021, will be divided into 86 categories. A golden gramophone also for our Fab4?

