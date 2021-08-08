The band of the honest, Rai 3 / Toto and Peppino tell us about the Italy of their time

The band of the honest will be broadcast on Rai 3 today, Saturday 8 Sunday 2021, starting from 2.30 pm. The Italian comedy was directed by Camillo Mastrocinque. The film is distributed by Regionale Momi-Caiano – AB Video – Azzurra Home Video – Formula Home Video and produced by Isidoro Broggi and Renato Libassi for the DDL. The film is from 1956 and we have in the cast Totò, Peppino de Filippo, Giacomo Furia and Luigi Pavese. The director had already directed Totò in other films – Toto, Peppino and the malafemmina, Tototruffa 62, Totò Peppino and the outlaws -.

The band of the honest, the plot of the film

Let’s turn the page to plot de The band of the honest. Antonio Bonocore (Totò) is a doorman of a building who carries with him a great secret, before dying a former employee of the mint entrusts him with a cliché stolen from the mint and useful for the production of ten thousand lire banknotes, on the verge of death he gets a promise from the goalkeeper that at the first useful opportunity he will throw the mold into the Tiber. Attracted by the possibility of making money easily, he keeps the cliché and together with two of his friends, the typographer Lo Turco and the painter Cardoni devises the plan to print banknotes. Antonio is so poor that to get the ten thousand lire banknote to use as a model, he has to sell his coat.

His sacrifice is immediately compensated when with the first printed banknote he goes to buy a box of matches in a tobacconist’s. The manufacture of banknotes continues overnight in the Lo Turco printing house, all three are satisfied because they can finally fulfill some wish. But an unexpected event disrupts the plans of the three friends: Antonio’s son, a financial guard, is assigned the task of tracking down the counterfeiters and is transferred to Rome.

When his son learns that the financiers are looking for a gang of counterfeiters, Antonio decides to stop making banknotes and get rid of the counterfeit banknotes. In order not to jeopardize his son’s career, he thinks of turning himself in, but then learns that the gang of ifalsari has been arrested and that the ten thousand lire note he changed into a tobacconist’s was a real one, obtained from the sale of the watch. Happy with the news, he runs to inform his friends, who had never spent a cent out of fear, so without second thoughts they get rid of the counterfeit banknotes.

