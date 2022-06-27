The band Rage Against the Machine repudiated the decision of the Supreme Court against abortion – Diario El Ciudadano y la Región

The American band Rage Against the Machine announced that it will donate 475 thousand dollars to organizations that defend reproduction rights in the states of Wisconsin and Illinois, within the framework of the Supreme Court decision that on Friday annulled the sentence “Roe v. Wade” that since 1973 guaranteed the constitutional right of women to abortion in that country.

“We are disgusted by the repeal of ‘Roe V. Wade’ and the devastating impact it will have on tens of millions of people,” the band, made up of Zack De La Rocha, Tim Commerford, Tom Morello and Brad Wilk, wrote in a statement.

In this framework, he considered: “It is likely that more than half of the country will ban or seriously restrict abortion very soon, which will have a disproportionate impact on poor, working-class and undocumented communities.”

The measure adopted by the Supreme Court left the power of the application of regulations on access to abortion in the hands of each state, and 26 of the 50 have already approved or will approve laws that prohibit the voluntary interruption of pregnancy, while others enacted strict measures that regulate the procedure.

Rage Against the Machine said that $475,000 of the proceeds from ticket sales for its concerts at the Alpine Valley Music Theater in Elkhorn, Wisconsin and the United Center in Chicago, Ill, will go to NGOs that defend the rights of women to decide on their own body.

The initiative of the rap metal band joins that of many artists who spoke out against the measure taken by the Supreme Court of the United States.

Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Mariah Carey and the members of Pearl Jam are just some of the figures who made public their rejection of the decision of the highest court to overturn the sentence “Roe v. wade”.

In that sense, last Friday, from the Glastonbury Festival, Billie Eilish assured that it was “a really very dark day for women” in the United States. “I’m only going to say that because I can’t bear to think about this any longer,” said the popular 20-year-old Californian singer.

Who also used the scenarios of the British meeting was the indie singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, who last May – when this intention of the Supreme Court transcended – announced through social networks that she had had an abortion and reacted harshly to the news .

“Fuck this,” he yelled, and went on: “Fuck America. To hell with you. All these fucking irrelevant old men trying to tell us what to do with our fucking bodies.”

Harry Styles and Mariah Carey were also among the artists who demonstrated on Instagram and Twitter lamenting the judicial resolution, as well as the emblematic grunge band Pearl Jam, which in its publication pointed out that “no one, not the government, not the politicians, not the Supreme Court, should prevent access to abortion and contraceptives”.

The demonstrations by figures from the music industry were accompanied by those of a large number of Hollywood celebrities such as Oscar winners Viola Davis, Halle Berry, Patricia Arquette and Ariana DeBose, along with other renowned names on the circuit such as Jessica Biel, Lynda Carter, Bette Midler and Carrie Coon.

Meanwhile, the actor Mark Ruffalo, who had just participated in the mobilizations carried out weeks ago in New York in the face of the possibility finally materialized by the head of the Judiciary, as well as his colleagues Danny DeVito, Seth MacFarlane, Jon Favreau, Josh Gad, Ken Olin, Mandy Patinkin, John Cho and Billy Eichner also joined the rejections.

