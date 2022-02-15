The bandana wearing the Cryptopunk NFT breaks records by selling for $ 23 million in Ethereum

Cryptopunks non-fungible token (NFT) fortune saw a new record as the NFT Cryptopunk # 5822 sold Saturday for 8,000 ether or more than $ 23 million. The new owner of the NFT, Deepak Thapliyal, the CEO of a blockchain company called Chain, explained that he used leverage through Compound Finance to acquire the NFT.

Cryptopunk 5822 sells for 8,000 Ethereum

Another Cryptopunks record was reached on Saturday, February 12, 2022, when Deepak Thapliyal bought Cryptopunk # 5822 for 8,000 ETH worth $ 23.3 million using current ether exchange rates.

Cryptopunks is a popular NFT collection created in June 2017 by Larva Labs Studios. There are 10,000 different Cryptopunk NFTs (3,840 female and 6,039 male versions) all with different attributes. As of June 2017, Cryptopunks saw $ 2.57 billion in all-time sales volume among 5,927 merchants.

Cryptopunk # 5822 sells for 8,000 ethereum (ETH) or more than $ 23 million

The current base price, which is currently the cheapest Cryptopunks NFT you can buy today, is around $ 209K or 71.52 ether. Metrics from Dappradar.com indicate that the estimated value for Cryptopunk # 5822 is approximately $ 9.93 million or 3,397.89 ethereum.

Chain.com CEO Deepak Thapliyal revealed that he bought Cryptopunk # 5822. Thapliyal noted that he used Compound Finance to make the purchase and can still hold his ETH. “Thanks to [Compound Finance], I am able to still hold HODL ETH while I purchase this. Basically Long’d ETH for punk-in. [Finanza decentralizzata] FTW, ”Thapliyal tweeted.

WP QUADS v. 2.0.40.1 Shortcode Ad ->

From cryptoslam.io’s seven-day stats, the NFT Cryptopunks collection saw $ 50.7 million in sales, up 69.35% this week. Thapliyal’s acquisition of Cryptopunk # 5822 increased the collection’s weekly sales and 24-hour sales jumped 1,660.41%.

THE



two most expensive Cryptopunks NFTs below the value of Cryptopunk # 5822 incorporate Cryptopunk # 7523 bought at a Sotheby’s sale for $ 11.8 million and Cryptopunk # 3100 which sold 11 months earlier for 4,200 ether. Four days earlier, Cryptopunk # 5577 sold for 2,501 Aether or $ 7.7 million.

Measurements from Dappradar.com show that Thapliyal is an energetic NFT authority with 1,873 NFTs from 59 different assortments with an expected value of around $ 64.63 million today.

/>