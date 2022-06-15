The bangs of the French are always a reference and in 2022 they wear them like this

Inspired both by the french icons from the 60s and 70s, such as Brigitte Bardot and Jane Birkin, as in the beauty trends of social networks, french women more chic are decorating their forehead with bangs for summer 2022.

We have seen it in Emily Ratajkowski, who in her most recent appearance at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, dared to wear a fabulous fringe in a total black dress for the red carpet in the special guests section. Although we know, the model is an expert in wearing the latest trends effortlessly and the safe bet on this cut is the perfect confirmation that a sexy look is best accompanied with a fringe.

East hair style It has always been the perfect accessory to frame the face with elegance and personality. However, although it may seem easy to recreate this change of look, it is essential to choose the right hairdresser to achieve this hairstyle perfectly.

A exquisite cut in the upper part of the face forms one of the hair trends most relevant of the year, seen on the catwalks of the latest Fashion Week seasons and in the main Street Style looks in Milan, Paris, London or New York. But the question here is, how to adopt the bangs to the best french style (and according to your face)? We’ve got the perfect inspiration from French fashion’s best dressed, celebrities and models, from Angèle to Sabina Socol and Lena Simonne, to bring you the laid-back, extra-chic look.

The most modern and cool bangs of 2022

Sabina Socol’s Long Sharp Bangs

Sabina Socol.Photo: Getty Images

Leia Sfez’s 70s Bangs

Read Fez.Photo: Getty Images

Hanna Lhoumeau Curly Bangs

Hanna Lhoumeau.Photo: Getty Images

Angèle’s babydoll bangs

Angele.Photo: Getty Images

Mara Lafontan’s tapered bangs

Mary Lafontan.Photo: Getty Images

Clara Luciani’s straight bangs

Clara Luciani.Photo: Getty Images

Philippine Darblay’s retro bangs

Philippine Darblay.Photo: Getty Images

Lena Simonne Long Bangs

Lena Simone.Photo: Getty Images

Article originally published by Vogue France, vogue.fr. Adapted by Monica Silveti