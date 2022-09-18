The bangs that are going to be requested the most this fall

The bangs in all its versions are experiencing their moment of glory. Since the side bangsto those inspired by Jane Birkin, open and long very years 2000 or curtain style… are just some of the most successful. And if you want to give your hair a touch of effect or give your haircut another air, pay attention to the bangs that are going to be most requested this autumn 2022.

This fall, oversize bangs are being worn, as shown by Emily Ratajkowski, with which the eyebrows are barely visible.GTres Online.

“Curtain bangs are the ones that most flatter everyone and are most requested in the salon” tells us Eduardo Sanchezdirector of the Maison Eduardo Sánchez. But the expert also acknowledges that “the long fringes that accompany the half-length hair with lateral movement and with points of light at the height of the eyebrows that are progressively integrated with strands on both sides of the face and are very comfortable to wear are very much in demand.” with the collected hair“.

Something that also confirms the stylist Bea GuerreroCEO of Angela Navarro“The bangs in fashion this fall are very long and the eyebrows, although it is fashionable to show them, are not visible because they are covered with the bangs. There are two options, one more straight with long and straight hair and another that is paraded in the contours and that connects with the layered but very long butterfly style”

Long open bangs

As an evolution of curtain bangs, the long open bangs are attracting the attention of clients and hairdressers in many salons. And for the team The Beauty Concept Hair “It’s ideal because it’s not too flashy, it’s adaptable to all types of faces and allows you to play with it when putting your hair up in a ponytail or when forming waves, it’s even ideal if you don’t want to risk too much.”

straight bangs

Another of the fringes that never goes out of style is the straight fringe, which according to Rosi Fernndezsalon director ananda ferdi“straight bangs triumph, not too short and at the height of the eyebrows and the best thing is that it favors oval faces Y elongated and we use it in practically all kinds of cuts,” he says.

curtain bangs

Taylor Swift, at the MTV Awards, with curtain bangs, in front of the straight one that we are used to.GTres Online.

This fringe is characterized by the fact that it opens as if it were a curtain, hence its name, whose ends are combed slightly backwards and outwards, giving more volume to the hair. “The big difference is that we do not emphasize the feathered effect as it was done at that time, but without a doubt, it is one of the fringes that best suits everyone and is more than recommended to hide wider foreheads,” suggests the stylist Congratulations Ordsof Happy Hair.

side bangs

Georgina Rodriguez’s side bangs.GTres Online.

If the 2000s inspired the looks of the fashion catwalks, they have also brought us back the bangs of the first years of this decade. And as if it were a flash backthe side bangs or to one side, which we already had at the time, they come back to try to conquer us again. Of course, when it comes to retouching them, “it costs more to maintain them, so it would be necessary to retouch them every month or month and a half,” he explains. Alberto Sanguinohair stylist Llongueras.

baby bangs

Blanca Surez left us all speechless with her new baby bangs.GTres Online.

the aesthetic baby-doll has come to stay and also to the bangs because the bangs baby bang they bring freshness and are a winning bet this fall. They remain in the middle of the forehead and are carried disheveled and slightly longer on the sides to frame the face. They keep the thickness very thin and give a certain sensation of irregularity compared to the straight ones. And it requires that yes, a maintenance every three weeks at the hairdresser so that the cut is perfectly messy.

Fake fringe

Penlope Cruz bets on the detachable bangs to change her look this fall on the red carpet.GTres Online.

If you have always dreamed of bangs but prudence always gets the best of you, you will like to try natural or synthetic hairpieces or detachable bangs because they become a special complement to your look. You only have to see Penlope Cruz how she has worn it in the venice festival accompanied by a pickup. But it is also worn with loose hair, with an ultra-short pixie or with pigtails, high or low.

bottleneck bangs

Anne Hathaway with the bottleneck fringe that reminds us of her look in “The Devil Wears Prada” when she played Andrea Sachs.

The bottleneck bangs or bottleneck is also unstoppable this season. Yes ok margot robbie Y Lily Collins inspired us when it came to wearing it, this time it’s Anne Hathaway the one that wears it flawlessly this fall, slightly shorter in the middle then longer on the sides, a mix of a straight fringe and a curtain fringe and the best part is that it’s low maintenance at the salon and looks great on everyone. types of hair length and face shapes compared to baby bangs.

curly bangs

The curly hair They’re also getting in on the fall fringe craze, and they’re doing it in a variety of ways. With layers they emphasize the vitality of the curls and that is why short curly bangs are combined with those with longer measures. “Also, the short curly bangs provide more comfort and freedom to wear it,” says Rachel Saizsalon stylist Blue.

