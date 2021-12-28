The bank accounts of the Sisters of Mother Teresa blocked





A group of Missionary Sisters of Charity in Calcutta – Ansa – archive

Another difficult Christmas for Christians in India, lived in fear of incursions by Hindu extremists, subjected to the extension of laws against conversion with the risk of spurious and unfounded accusations. Now also perplexed by the suspicion of one of the best known, active and considered religious congregations.

On Christmas day, the Indian government imposed a freeze on the bank accounts of the Missionaries of Charity. An initiative defined as “shocking” by Mamata Banerjee, governor of the state of West Bengal of which Calcutta, the original seat of the congregation founded by Saint Mother Teresa, is the capital. “The 22,000 employees and guests of the centers run by the nuns were left without food and medicine. Compliance with the law is essential, but humanitarian efforts must not be compromised, ”added Ms Banerjee. Which law it is, the government has not made it clear.

It is therefore impossible to say whether such a drastic decision is a consequence of the investigation that led on December 14 to the condemnation of a nun and a social worker accused in 2018 of organizing illegal adoptions of children hosted by the Missionaries of Charity in Vadodara, in the state of Jharkhand. , or for the indictment on December 14 of a family home in Ahmedabad, in the state of Gujarat, where there are allegedly initiatives aimed at the forced conversion of young residents.

A year end marked by actions against Christian symbolic places, such as the Christmas Eve attack on the historic Church of the Holy Redeemer in Ambala, Haryana State: the large statue of Christ was shattered after thousands of individuals of all creeds had visited the nativity scene earlier throughout the day of the curfew-Covid of 22.30. “We woke up with the statue of the Redeemer shattered and also some devastated lights.

In the afternoon of December 26 – he reported to AsiaNews the bishop of Shimla-Chandigarh Monsignor Ignatius Loyola Mascarenhas – I presided over a rite of reparation in which I remembered that the wooden manger in which the Prince of Peace was born was already a sign of his cross. (..) Now we see this same sign also in Ambala ».

The government defends the choice: “Irregularity”

Meanwhile, the Indian government defends the decision to deny the request for renewal of the license to obtain funds from abroad to the charity the Missionaries of Charity, which runs many homes and clinics for the poor and sick throughout India. In a statement released last night, the Indian Interior Ministry confirmed that the request was refused on Christmas Day due to irregularities.

“In considering the request for renewal, some contrary aspects were noted, in consideration of these aspects, the renewal has not been renewed”, reads the statement of the ministry specifying that no appeal has yet been filed against the decision. Meanwhile, the organization founded by the nun, Nobel laureate in 1950, explains that immediately after hearing the refusal of the authorization “we asked our centers to operate without using the accounts of contributions arriving from abroad until the question will be resolved “. It is not the first time that voluntary associations have lost their license to obtain foreign funds in India. In 2015 the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi it removed the license from hundreds of NGOs accused of failing to submit annual financial statements. Last year Amnesty International had to suspend operations in India after its accounts were frozen with what the association called “retaliation” for its criticisms.