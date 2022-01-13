the bank does not collect the outsourcing – Corriere.it

The new strike proclaimed by the Fabi, First Cisl, Fisac ​​Cgil, Uilca and Unisin banking unions for the BNL crisis will take place on January 24, after the first agitation that took place on December 27 last. The bank controlled by the French group Bnp Paribas has announced that it intends to go ahead with its outsourcing plans and, after the IT sector, has written down the agreement reached with Accenture for the transfer of company branches of the back office with 543 employees. The conciliation attempt in the ABI was unsuccessful: On 10 January the mandatory conciliation procedure was completed and completed, with negative results. The strike, explained Fabi, First Cisl, Fisac ​​Cgil, Uilca and Unisin, provides for abstention on January 24 for the duration of the entire daily working hours of each category, including shift workers, part-time workers and seconded staff at other companies.

The transfer of the back office The agreement between BNL and Accenture Services and Technology, a limited company of the consulting multinational, provides for the transfer of activities that the bank has in 23 different Italian cities, from Ascoli to Verona. The largest group are the 100 employees of the logistics area, followed by almost 100 from the flows area, by the 95 resources of the payment instruments area. In the communication that initiates negotiations on this reorganization, the bank informs the unions that Accenture does not have offices in the municipalities where more than sixty bank employees work and organizational solutions will be evaluated so as not to create a significant impact on local mobility.



The new business plan The new industrial plan was signed by the new managing director Elena Goitini. Outsourcing involves over 900 IT and back office employees, out of a total of 11,500 employees distributed between central offices and over 700 agencies throughout Italy. Outsourcing affects around 8% of the bank’s workforce. Unions fear a progressive dismantling of the bank and the loss of its identity. The dispute, they recall, concerns the employment impacts and the repercussions on personnel resulting from the reorganization, restructuring and requalification of the National Labor Bank. In detail, the trade unions protest against:

– the outsourcing project through the sale of the IT business unit (concluded without agreement on 24 December 2021);

– the outsourcing project through the sale of the back office business branches; closure of branches and repercussions in terms of functional and geographical mobility;

– the sale of the control package of the strategic product company (Axepta);

– the shortage of staff in the branches and commercial pressures;

– the model of presence on the territory;

– the delay in the number of hires agreed in the union agreements relating to the so-called Quota 100.

Source link