The Bank of Russia prohibits mutual funds from investing in bitcoin

On December 13, the Bank of Russia issued an official statement on regulating opportunities for mutual funds. Despite the expansion in the number of assets available for investment by mutual funds, the document prohibits fund managers from purchasing cryptocurrencies and “financial instruments whose value depends on the prices of digital assets”.

The statement points out that mutual funds are not allowed to provide crypto exposure to both qualified and unskilled investors. The Bank of Russia previously recommended that wealth managers exclude cryptocurrencies from exposure in mutual funds in July 2021. According to a report by the local news agency RBC, there were no Russian mutual funds with crypto exposure despite there being no has been no formal ban until now.

Artem Deev, head of the analytics department at brokerage firm AMarkets, reported that Russia has so far only one exchange-traded fund (ETF) related to the industry. According to Deev, the fund is managed by the stock management company “BrokerCreditService “ and invests in companies focused on decentralized data storage and blockchain, including companies such as Jack Dorsey’s Block, PayPal, and Broadcom.

Russia’s largest bank, Sber, is also reportedly planning to launch a blockchain-focused ETF, Sber’s head of wealth management Vasily Illarionov said. The ETF will be called the “Blockchain Economy” and will invest in actions related to the adoption of the blockchain. Illarionov noted that the fund falls outside the restrictions of the Bank of Russia and can be offered to retail investors. As previously reported, the Bank of Russia has taken a tough stance on cryptocurrencies and blocked some large banks from offering crypto investment services. The regulator argued that such services do not “satisfy the interests of investors and involve great risks”.