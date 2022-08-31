The banker Julio Herrera Velutini surrendered to the FBI

The banker Julio Herrera Velutini turned himself in today at the offices of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in San Juan to face charges related to the case against the former governor Wanda Vazquez Garced.

The hearing is scheduled for 1:30 in the afternoon, by videoconference, before Judge Giselle López Soler.

In recent days, Herrera Velutini presented the three lawyers who will represent him in the case. According to public motions presented in the case file, one of them is the lawyer Lilly Ann Sanchezwho has his office in Miami, Florida.

Sánchez, who has a three-year career that includes being a federal prosecutor, gained notoriety in 2008 when he was part of the legal defense of Jeffrey Epstein, accused of sexual abuse of a minor under 14 years of age.

Sánchez was part of a plea deal for Epstein, who served 13 months in prison. Later, in 2019, he was charged by federal authorities with sexual trafficking of minors in Florida and New York, after identifying 36 girls who were allegedly abused by Epstein, who later committed suicide in prison.

Upon making his appearance for the case, Sánchez will “sign all motions” in court.

Meanwhile, another lawyer with practice in the United States also appeared for Herrera Velutini, Michael Zweibachbased in Los Angeles, California.

In his motion, he indicated that he was “personally hired by Mr. Herrera to provide legal representation in relation to the aforementioned case that is before the United States Court for the District of Puerto Rico.”

For her part, the graduate Sonia Torres Pabon will be Herrera Velutini’s attorney in Puerto Rico.

Herrera Velutini was one of the co-defendants to be taken into FBI custody in connection with this case, as he was in London, England, when the Grand Jury issued the indictments.

Vázquez Garced was arrested on August 4 by FBI agents at her residence in Río Piedras.

The other defendant in the case, Herrera Velutini’s former adviser and former FBI agent, Mark Rossini, turned himself in to authorities on August 9, after traveling from his residence in Madrid, Spain.

According to the indictment of the Federal Grand Jury, the three conspired for Vázquez Garced to receive contributions to his gubernatorial campaign from the banker, with the help of Rossini, in exchange for the then official removing George Joyner from the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions (OCIF), in order to put an end to the audit that had detected suspicious transactions in Herrera Velutini’s bank accounts.