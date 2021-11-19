The stock exchange week ends with the session on Friday. At the weekend the markets remain closed and reopen on Monday morning at 9am. Therefore, Friday is not an ideal session for shopping because then the stock exchanges remain closed for 48 hours. Any event can happen in those two days and particularly bad news could open the markets to a steep fall on the following Monday. This is why traders tend not to buy on Fridays, especially in times of uncertainty. And that is why our analysts have been easy prophets in predicting a difficult session for today. The warning is contained in this article: “Danger to Piazza Affari where a profound correction will take place under these conditions”

Piazza Affari wobbles

The Milan stock exchange risked a dramatic session. Today our list closed heavily down and the Ftse Mib was the worst index among the major lists of the Euroland. The Ftse Mib (INDEX: FTSEMIB) closed at 27,337 points, down 1.1%. The index started up today with momentum, but after just an hour of trading, prices turned lower. Breaking the 27,600 point threshold caused prices to drop rapidly to 27,400 points. This support only lasted two hours, then prices plummeted to 27,150 points.

The decline in prices stopped only when the first data on the possible positive opening of Wall Street arrived. The US Nasdaq and S&P 500 indices actually opened in positive territory. The rise in the US stock market has allowed the Piazza Affari index to recover in the last two and a half hours.

The banks collapse and Piazza Affari risks a dramatic session saved by these 4 titles

The Milan Stock Exchange today escaped the danger of collapse. Fortunately, the positive opening of Wall Street has given some momentum to prices. If the Ftse Mib had dropped below 27,000 points we would be writing about a day in deep red.

Despite the negative session, investors bought a few blue chips. Telecom Italia was the best performing stock among those with greater capitalization. Prices went up 3.6%. Ferrari gained 2.2% closing just under € 240 and making the new all-time high. Diasorin and Recordati both gained over 2%. The contagion alarm, which is what made the stock markets go down today, pushed the prices of these last two stocks.

The banks collapse and Piazza Affari risks a dramatic session saved by these 4 stocks that have limited the losses of the Italian stock exchange. In fact, among the shares that have lost the most, on the podium are the banking stocks that have ballasted the list. The four largest banking stocks are among the 6 worst performing blue chips.

