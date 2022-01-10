The banks, the French and the interest of the country

There is a French bank, Credit Agricole, which is very active in Italy. After having conquered Credito Valtellinese with a hostile takeover last year, now Carige, the bank in Genoa, could also take over. And pocketing about 700 million tax credits from the state, that is, taxpayers’ money. Moving is the Italian branch of the transalpine giant – once entered the BelPaese by taking over Cariparma – now led by a skilled and very Italian manager, Giampiero Maioli.

The French advance in Italy has always been going on. But in recent years, the progression has been exceptional. In the field of luxury, Fendi, Bulgari, Loro Piana, Pomellato and Gucci have flown away. In big industry like Edison or Parmalat. Telecom is still in the balance while Luxottica and Fiat have formed alliances that tend towards Paris. Then there is the big finance, with the Italian Stock Exchange passed to the Euronext group. And finally the banks, with Bnp leading the way with Bnl and now with the hyperactive Agricole. In none of the cases on this long and only partial list did the French conquest take place in the Napoleonic style. Here the operations all took place on the market and in the open. Some may not like it, just as liberalists don’t care. But there is a theme that seems indisputable, and it is the national strategic interest. It is no coincidence that Copasir (the Parliamentary Committee that deals with national security, led by Alfonso Urso) in the context of its investigations and hearings, a month ago asked the government to extend the terms of exercise of the Golden Power also for the subjects EU for the whole of 2022. Measure adopted by the executive in art. 17 of the Thousand Proroghe Decree. The intention to leave the last word on acquisitions to the government in a moment of fragility and confusion linked to the pandemic is evident. For this reason, the Carige case – the issue raised by the Lega – is singular because if it were Agricole to buy, the rule that allows the so-called Dta (deferred tax assets) to be deducted from taxes would end up favoring a bank controlled by the institutions. local French, and not the birth of the so-called third national pole. Agricole, after having collected 350 million Dta from Creval, would find as many in Genoa.

The issue, however, is not that of the French who shop in Italy and moreover with our money, but the lack of an alternative national project. It has often happened like this. With Parmalat, for example. But also with Borsa Italiana, from whose capital the Italian banks have left, preferring capital gains. In the case of Carige there is an alternative and it is called Bper, from Modena. But if the Emilian offer is not adequate for all the parties involved, we will certainly not be able to blame the French.