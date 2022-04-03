The banned who doubled against Martino and wants to return to El Tri and play the World Cup

He bows before Tata and apologizes to return to Tri

A banned player from El Tri doubled before Gerard Martin, He knows that the only way to return is to apologize to the coach and try to get on the Tricolor team with his good performances.

In that sense, Martino would have already had telephone contact with the player, who expressed his desire to be in the World Cup and to return to the Mexican team, as he mentioned. Enrique Bermudez. TUDN’s narrator thus uncovered the issue.

Gerardo Martino would have already received an apology from Javier Hernández, who wants to return to the national team and contribute on the subject of goals. Chicharito he bowed to Tata, he knows he can come back and that’s why this contact took place.

Can Hernandez return?

Chicharito took the first step by apologizing to Martino, but now the player must also bend before the federations and express his apology after the issues that were discussed about the money that was negotiated for the soccer players, in Russia 2018. For now, no, until apologize to the federations.

