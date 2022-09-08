The barbell exercise to define your abs to the fullest

Core workouts for your abs can become more fun and effective when you’re hanging from a bar… Hanging leg raises can be awkward and quite difficult, but you can make them even more challenging with this devilish variation from Men’s Health fitness director Ebenezer Samuel. The key to leveling up the difficulty is playing with the tempo, adding an isometric component for even more tension, and also a one-sided element to the movement.

Want to shoot up the challenge even more? Forget the classic pull-up bar and grab a pair of rings instead. Not only will you be challenged to maintain the hanging position, but you will also have to maintain perfect posture to avoid swinging due to the unstable nature of the rings.

How to Do the Half-Iso Hanging Leg Raise

-Grab a pull-up bar or a set of rings and hang on. Make sure to keep your glutes, core, and shoulders engaged and tight to create tension throughout your body. (The 30 best glute exercises to tone your butt).

-Raise both legs so they are parallel to the ground, creating an L-shape at your hips. Keep your legs as straight as possible.

-Lower one leg to the ground, struggling to keep the other leg extended out. Go down as far as you can and flex your glutes.

Bring the lowered leg back to parallel, then repeat the movement with the other leg.

-Repeat this movement pattern back and forth for 30 to 40 seconds. Work about 3 sets in total.

Don’t be in a hurry with this workout. In addition to keeping your stance on point and technique correct, your main goal should be to accumulate as much time under tension as possible throughout your work sets.