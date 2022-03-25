The Barbie movie continues to add faces and will have the double of Margot Robbie

margot robbie is finalizing details to begin filming Barbie, the live-action movie about the famous Mattel doll. As previously announced, Robbie will play the protagonist in question and along with an interesting cast of actors and actresses that continues to grow day by day.

Last week the incorporation of Alexandra Shipp to the cast The actress is known for her roles as Susan Wilson in Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!the musical drama starring Andrew Garfield, and for having given life to the young version of Storm in the saga X Menwhich had previously been played by Halle Berry.

