The Barbie movie continues to add faces and will have the double of Margot Robbie

margot robbie is finalizing details to begin filming Barbie, the live-action movie about the famous Mattel doll. As previously announced, Robbie will play the protagonist in question and along with an interesting cast of actors and actresses that continues to grow day by day.

Last week the incorporation of Alexandra Shipp to the cast The actress is known for her roles as Susan Wilson in Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!the musical drama starring Andrew Garfield, and for having given life to the young version of Storm in the saga X Menwhich had previously been played by Halle Berry.

Margot Robbie will become Barbie

Now a new addition to the Barbie ranks has been revealed, and one that is sure to excite fans. According to the British newspaper The Sunthe actress Emma McKay would have gotten a role in the new movie starring Robbie and Ryan Gosling, in the role of Ken.

Most know McKay for her role as Maeve Wiley on the series. sex education Netflix, which already has three seasons. But that’s not all, because in addition to standing out with her character and her performance, Emma surprised the whole world by her great resemblance to margot robbie.

Although neither actress is related, the physical similarities between the two are striking, especially when they have been seen sporting blonde hair.

The striking resemblance between Robbie and McKay

At the moment it has not transpired what role will play McKay, but apparently wowed the producers after her audition. “The role of Emma is very well guarded, but she is an important part of her and will really cement her evolution from small screen actress to big screen star,” sources close to the actress said.

Our best bet is that McKay Could Play Chelsea Kelly Roberts better known as Kelly, who is Barbie’s younger sister. After all, it would be a waste to have Margot’s doppelganger and not pass them off as sisters.

The rest of the cast includes Gosling in the role of Ken, America Ferrera (Ugly Betty and Superstore), kate mckinnon (Ghostbusters and Saturday Night Live) and Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings), in roles that have not been confirmed so far.

The Barbie movie will be directed by Greta Gerwig and with a script that she and her partner, Noah Baumbach (story of a marriage) have written. In addition to starring, Margot Robbie will also produce the film with her company LuckyChap.

Meanwhile, McKay continues to rise in her acting career. In addition to having the leading role in the Netflix series, the actress starred in the period film Eiffel; She also gave life to Jacqueline De Bellefort in the recent adaptation of death on the nilealongside Gal Gadot and Kenneth Branagh. Soon, Emma will put herself in the shoes of Emily Bronte in a biopic about the writer.

For the moment the barbie movie It does not have a release date, but the shooting of the film would begin in London in the coming months. Days ago, Gosling could be seen wearing his platinum blonde hair, as an indication that the filming could be close.

