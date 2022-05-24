The Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie will have a metaverse

New information has been revealed about barbie movie, in which we can learn about other versions of the famous children’s doll. Find out everything that will happen in one of the most anticipated films, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

Everything we know about the Barbie movie metaverse

Just a few weeks ago the first glimpse of Margot Robbie’s characterization as Barbie was revealed and they reported that Emma Mckey, known for her role in sex educationwould be part of the main casting, something that excited fans due to the great physical resemblance between the two actresses.

But just when we thought that this project could not excite us any more, new details come to us. According to Kyle Buchanan, a journalist for The New York Times, he discovered at the Cannes Festival that the film inspired by the most desired children’s toy will have a metaverse, that is, different versions of Barbie in the same space.

Issa Rae and Hari Nef will play the other versions of Barbie. Instagram Issa Rae / Hari Nef

So far we know that Barbie, played by Margot Robbie, will discover that she and Ken (Ryan Goslyng) they are not the only ones of their kind, this means that they will see different versions of both, just as Marvel has taught us with their multiverses in their latest films. Remember that originally the doll was only blonde, blue-eyed, white-skinned and extremely thin, but thanks to the fact that stereotypes have begun to break down, different models were created with which women of different ethnicities and nationalities identify.

Who will be the other versions of Barbie and Ken?

Although we already knew that they would be part of the cast, it has recently been revealed that Issa Rae and Ncuti Gatwa will represent the dolls of African-American origin, while Hari Nef will bring to life Barbie Tansgender and Simu Liu It will be Ken of Asian origin.

Who are part of the cast of Barbie?

Although not much information is available on the barbie movie since it continues to be recorded, little by little part of the cast of the project has been revealed, led by margot robbie Y Ryan Gosling, will also feature the talent of Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Michael Cera and Will Ferrell, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells , Ritu Arya and Jamie Demetriou.

With a tremendous cast, it has just been reported that the film will feature the participation of Dua Lipa and Saoirse Ronan, who have just joined the production.